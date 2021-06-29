 Skip to content
Concerned Miami-area residents are now taking a closer look at their own high-rise apartment buildings
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously too much stress from all those drivers reacting to the alternating 5 and 8 mph speed limits.  But it should be safe for cars now that they taped off the area the building will collapse onto.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone said I was daft to build a highrise on a swamp...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just reading that.  It was posted as an unsafe structure in December...yet people are still living in it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Castles made of sand.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Everyone said I was daft to build a highrise on a swamp...


Remember when selling swampland in Florida was an equivalent term to buying a bridge in Brooklyn. It was so obviously stupid that nobody would ever do it...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of contractors around the Miami area are about to get paid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to start throwing building inspectors, property managers, and owners in prison.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Everyone said I was daft to build a highrise on a swamp...


Maybe the fourth one will stick.
Monty Python - Swamp Castle.wmv
Youtube aNaXdLWt17A
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTFO
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just reading on the Instagrams about how Florida is great for business, because they don't have red tape, and regulations and things like that. Which makes them infinitely better than California, which has regulations and standards and such.

Because you know, there is absolutely no value what-so-ever to doing due diligence before building buildings in places, or making changes to environments, to understand the impact the changes will have. Nope, who needs to do that?

Obviously, in Florida, they don't. So they just build buildings where people will live, with no regard to the environment in which they're building it. And as a result of this lack of regulation, buildings crumble and people die.

But hey, that's great for business peoples.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a little duct tape can't fix.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. That'll buff right out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sea air and reinforced concrete are not friends.
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping this will make condo associations think twice about hiring a handyman to patch and paint and hide these problems.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine condo property management are indeed panicking.

We're about to find out if the money supposedly earmarked for repairs can be accounted for.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared to go home but stood under that nightmare waiting to happen to get a video.........Floriduh indeed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's time to start throwing building inspectors, property managers, and owners in prison.


Except for the inspectors (who will prob be made the scapegoats, cause from the info i've seen they did their job and their findings were entirely ignored) what exactly in that capitalist republican anti-regulation haven known as Florida makes you think those Holy Job Creators will ever face any consequence to their greed in this situation?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and you guys want MORE multi-family housing?!?!?!?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Bunch of contractors around the Miami area are about to get paid.


I wonder whether the necessary repairs are either safe or cost effective. How close can you bring heavy equipment. When they start working, what are the chances they trigger another collapse? How much is it going to cost an engineering firm to come up with a plan to fix this and will it be cheaper than razing the buildings and starting over.

I'm probably wrong... and it's Florida... but I feel like they kicked this can way too far down the road.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont ask questions and sell as quickly as possible
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't draining the swamp what these people voted for?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: I'm hoping this will make condo associations think twice about hiring a handyman to patch and paint and hide these problems.


If part of his compensation is a free apartment in the basement, they can bury their mistakes. And witnesses.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to end up paying to fix the homes of much wealthier people.  This is how it works in America.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Isn't draining the swamp what these people voted for?


Slow clap.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I was just reading on the Instagrams about how Florida is great for business, because they don't have red tape, and regulations and things like that. Which makes them infinitely better than California, which has regulations and standards and such.

Because you know, there is absolutely no value what-so-ever to doing due diligence before building buildings in places, or making changes to environments, to understand the impact the changes will have. Nope, who needs to do that?

Obviously, in Florida, they don't. So they just build buildings where people will live, with no regard to the environment in which they're building it. And as a result of this lack of regulation, buildings crumble and people die.

But hey, that's great for business peoples.


Call me crazy, but building (or rebuilding) highrise structures on a bar of sand is probably not a great idea in general.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]


Did you say 'rotating knives?'
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: ... and you guys want MORE multi-family housing?!?!?!?

[media4.giphy.com image 248x212]


High-rise apartments and condos don't typically fall down like this in cities that do proper inspections and have good building codes.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: We're all going to end up paying to fix the homes of much wealthier people.  This is how it works in America.


I'm pretty sure the "wealthy" aren't living in 1970's crumbling houses.

They're living in single family homes on the water for X million or buying whole floor new construction condos.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Call me crazy, but building (or rebuilding) highrise structures on a bar of sand is probably not a great idea in general.


Yeah, but lots of people want to live there, so we gotta do it because it's too hard for them to go anywhere else. Like all those towers in California that are going to collapse with the next earthquake and are sinking into the ground.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: ... and you guys want MORE multi-family housing?!?!?!?

[media4.giphy.com image 248x212] [View Full Size image _x_]


Multifamily housing is fine.

Expensive luxury condos on beachfront property, built with an unapproved extra floor to milk that sweet penthouse cash, that aren't properly maintained and principally serve as investments and rentals, is something altogether different.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really not one for building inspectors crawling up one's ass, but in Florida's anti-regulatory "eh, fark it" environment, they could use a few more building inspectors crawling up their asses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not a shock.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's time to start throwing building inspectors, property managers, and owners in prison.


Aren't condos effectively owned by the residents?  Or is there some other entity with a monetary interest in the building?  I thought the 'building management' was effectively a 'home owners association', and that ultimately, the owners of each unit are responsible for repairs and upkeep of the shared spaces, which would include the building structure?
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Isn't draining the swamp what these people voted for?


We bow down before your greatness.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I was just reading on the Instagrams about how Florida is great for business, because they don't have red tape, and regulations and things like that. Which makes them infinitely better than California, which has regulations and standards and such.

Because you know, there is absolutely no value what-so-ever to doing due diligence before building buildings in places, or making changes to environments, to understand the impact the changes will have. Nope, who needs to do that?

Obviously, in Florida, they don't. So they just build buildings where people will live, with no regard to the environment in which they're building it. And as a result of this lack of regulation, buildings crumble and people die.

But hey, that's great for business peoples.


Millennium Tower
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no engineer, but putting a huge pool over a parking garage just feels like a bad idea.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Rapmaster2000: We're all going to end up paying to fix the homes of much wealthier people.  This is how it works in America.

I'm pretty sure the "wealthy" aren't living in 1970's crumbling houses.

They're living in single family homes on the water for X million or buying whole floor new construction condos.


The thread below about this had a screenshot of a listing where a penthouse condo in the collapsed building sold for over $2 million back in May. Beachfront condos aren't cheap, even if they were built in the 70s.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: High-rise apartments and condos don't typically fall down like this in cities that do proper inspections and have good building codes.


You're going to quickly find like bridges and tunnels that most buildings are seeing the same things that are going on in Miami. Neglect doesn't just live in Florida and if you think the same thing isn't happening in every large city in the US, you're stupid.

The majority of all bridges in the US are in neglect and there are far more apartment buildings. Including new ones. Like the Millennium Tower in SF.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Castles made of sand.


Foundations, rather.
And when that sand turns to sea water, no more castle.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nanny state bull shaite!  Fill the huge cracks with your boot straps and get back to the widget factory, citizen!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coldcuts: Pocket Ninja: It's time to start throwing building inspectors, property managers, and owners in prison.

Aren't condos effectively owned by the residents?  Or is there some other entity with a monetary interest in the building?  I thought the 'building management' was effectively a 'home owners association', and that ultimately, the owners of each unit are responsible for repairs and upkeep of the shared spaces, which would include the building structure?


Yes. But, people are stupid and think some multi-national corp is at fault here. Nah, it's the residents. They own the building. Good luck and have fun.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large reinforced concrete structures in an area with lots of damp, warm, salt air.  And sinkholes.  And rising sea levels.  And inspectors who are willing to take bribes.

Any one of those would be a NO from me, let alone all 4.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to be mad as hell when the goft starts using taxpayer money to bail out beachfront condo dwellers.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get to use this again! Salt and steel are a bad mix. All concrete structures built near salt water need to be sealed and resealed on a regular maintenance schedule.

I will say it again. So me a building that used aggregate quarried in South Florida that is more than 25 years old and I will show you concrete spalling and cracking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Obviously too much stress from all those drivers reacting to the alternating 5 and 8 mph speed limits.  But it should be safe for cars now that they taped off the area the building will collapse onto.


It looks like they're working on reinforcing it, at least
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Large reinforced concrete structures in an area with lots of damp, warm, salt air.  And sinkholes.  And rising sea levels.  And inspectors who are willing to take bribes.

Any one of those would be a NO from me, let alone all 4.


Forgot hurricanes
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coldcuts: Pocket Ninja: It's time to start throwing building inspectors, property managers, and owners in prison.

Aren't condos effectively owned by the residents?  Or is there some other entity with a monetary interest in the building?  I thought the 'building management' was effectively a 'home owners association', and that ultimately, the owners of each unit are responsible for repairs and upkeep of the shared spaces, which would include the building structure?


It would still be an inspector's job to tell them it's fine if they don't want to make the repairs, but they all have to get the fark out because the building is unsafe.
 
