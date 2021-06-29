 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man mowing grass arrested for possessing grass   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, drug charges, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, Bedford County, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, PSP, Bedford County, Virginia, Alaska, Utah  
25 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say while there, they could smell marijuana

Regardless of this specific case, that bullshiat excuse needs to end, because numerous studies have found it frequently a lie.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: They say while there, they could smell marijuana

Regardless of this specific case, that bullshiat excuse needs to end, because numerous studies have found it frequently a lie.


A good judge will immediately call this a lie and the whole thing fruit of the poisoned tree.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: koder: They say while there, they could smell marijuana

Regardless of this specific case, that bullshiat excuse needs to end, because numerous studies have found it frequently a lie.

A good judge will immediately call this a lie and the whole thing fruit of the poisoned tree.


So then he is screwed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought weed was legal in California.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it always sound like the cops make up the charges on the spot? Illegal use of a communication facility??
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials say they searched the home and found marijuana, packaging materials, scales, more than $6,000, three semi-automatic rifles and three hand guns. Authorities say Fernandez Sr. was charged with fugitive from justice, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Where are all the 2nd Amendment warriors to remind us about "SHALL NOT BE INFRINJED!" Maybe they're all on vacation this week?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: A good judge will immediately call this a lie and the whole thing fruit of the poisoned tree.


This is deep Pennsyltucky.  Nearest good judge is a long, long way off.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: koder: They say while there, they could smell marijuana

Regardless of this specific case, that bullshiat excuse needs to end, because numerous studies have found it frequently a lie.

A good judge will immediately call this a lie and the whole thing fruit of the poisoned tree.


Depends on which story you read.  This one doesn't mention it at all but the video says the cops were there to talk with the son as part of a drug investigation (or probably just arrest the kid).  It also mentions the guy is prohibited from having a gun and they found 2 AR-style rifles and an AK-47.  Fark these two, they're genuine criminals and not just a couple guys smokin a doob or three..

https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/l​o​cal-news/father-son-busted-in-bedford-​county-while-mowing-their-lawn/
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: They say while there, they could smell marijuana

Regardless of this specific case, that bullshiat excuse needs to end, because numerous studies have found it frequently a lie.


I don't recall where and I am not a lawyer, but I read that some jurisdiction ruled that since marijuana has been decriminalized the scent of marijuana no longer suggests criminal activity and can't be used as an excuse for a search.

Whatever the situation, this guy needs a good lawyer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: I thought weed was legal in California.


They were arrested in Pennsylvania
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Cafe Threads: A good judge will immediately call this a lie and the whole thing fruit of the poisoned tree.

This is deep Pennsyltucky.  Nearest good judge is a long, long way off.


being from NJ it freaked me out finding myself on PA back roads that were straight out of horror movies. dead quiet, tree lined, old cracked pavement. you could almost hear the banjo. small shack like houses here and there. you hope you don't get a flat tire because you know they'll never find your body. it's hard to believe how close you are to NY city. boo!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Officials say they searched the home and found marijuana, packaging materials, scales, more than $6,000, three semi-automatic rifles and three hand guns. Authorities say Fernandez Sr. was charged with fugitive from justice, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Where are all the 2nd Amendment warriors to remind us about "SHALL NOT BE INFRINJED!" Maybe they're all on vacation this week?


Are you using that question to trick me into creating joinder?  Because I do not wish to create joinder.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: I thought weed was legal in California.


It just says, "drug charges in California" as what he was a fugitive from - the weed was what they nailed him on in Pennsylvania as it's not legal there recreationally.  Probably a meth charge or something in Cali.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Legalize it federally and all this goes away.
 
dave0821
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [media.tenor.com image 220x132]


I care very deeply
Those poor guns are being forcefully torn out of a loving and caring home to be abandoned and victimized by a violent and uncaring system.
Shame on you
 
Toxophil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dave0821: Why does it always sound like the cops make up the charges on the spot? Illegal use of a communication facility??


Because the more bullshiat charges they stack against you, the more likely you'll take a plea deal instead of having your day in court. (Which costs them time and money) You can do three years, and become a wage slave for the state, or you can try to fight it, loose half the charges, and do fifteen to twenty years.
Our legal system is an utter disgrace.
 
dave0821
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Toxophil: dave0821: Why does it always sound like the cops make up the charges on the spot? Illegal use of a communication facility??

Because the more bullshiat charges they stack against you, the more likely you'll take a plea deal instead of having your day in court. (Which costs them time and money) You can do three years, and become a wage slave for the state, or you can try to fight it, loose half the charges, and do fifteen to twenty years.
Our legal system is an utter disgrace.


In that case I'm sure the guy had shoes why wasn't he charged with intent to distribute bipedally?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nothingyet: Legalize it federally and all this goes away.


You do realize there are still dry counties out there?  Jack Daniels can't be drunk within something like 50 miles of the distillery or you get heavily fined.  When/if weed is ever legalized at the federal level, it would still have to be legalized at the state and local level.

That said, I knew a guy who ran a lawn care business when he was going through school.  He got pulled over for speeding, and when asked if there was anything in the car, he just said a couple bags of grass in the trunk.  The officer was less than pleased when he grabbed a handful of zoysia clippings.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dave0821: Toxophil: dave0821: Why does it always sound like the cops make up the charges on the spot? Illegal use of a communication facility??

Because the more bullshiat charges they stack against you, the more likely you'll take a plea deal instead of having your day in court. (Which costs them time and money) You can do three years, and become a wage slave for the state, or you can try to fight it, loose half the charges, and do fifteen to twenty years.
Our legal system is an utter disgrace.

In that case I'm sure the guy had shoes why wasn't he charged with intent to distribute bipedally?


He wasn't on a bicycle, clever boy.
 
dave0821
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dave0821: Toxophil: dave0821: Why does it always sound like the cops make up the charges on the spot? Illegal use of a communication facility??

Because the more bullshiat charges they stack against you, the more likely you'll take a plea deal instead of having your day in court. (Which costs them time and money) You can do three years, and become a wage slave for the state, or you can try to fight it, loose half the charges, and do fifteen to twenty years.
Our legal system is an utter disgrace.

In that case I'm sure the guy had shoes why wasn't he charged with intent to distribute bipedally?

He wasn't on a bicycle, clever boy.


No that would be intent to distribute on a self powered conveyance
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nothingyet: Legalize it federally and all this goes away.


Not if you tax the hell out of it like they do in California.  Keep the taxes and the regulatory burden low to discourage illegal activity.  Heavy regulation makes the legalized industry full of the already well off.  Price out the less well off and you encourage illegal sales.
 
