 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Ed Sheeran keeps buying NSFW gifts for Courtney Cox using her own Alexa, but when I do this it's another restraining order   (yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Ed Sheeran, The Late Late Show, Talk show, Courteney Cox, Late Late Show, James Corden Monday, open invitation, mutual friends  
•       •       •

1805 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Jun 2021 at 11:55 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister-in-law hates creamed corn now.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Courtney's Cocks.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Parrots and Alexa don't mix.

Parrot Makes Shopping List
Youtube IvnW89osj0g
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That seems more like a Joey gift.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who is buying wat?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does this actually work? There's no password verification or attempt at voice recognition?
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

evilsofa: My sister-in-law hates creamed corn now.


Still one of my favorites.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Does this actually work? There's no password verification or attempt at voice recognition?


You can control the settings. For instance ours just goes into our cart for checkout, because I have a toddler, but if you really want to, you can ratchet it down where it just tells you the price and you say ok.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"No, Ed, she already HAS that Lego set of hers!"
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
svalko.orgView Full Size
 
d.giro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cox even sent Sheeran a video of her putting on a mask and thanking him for his 30th birthday.

That's a weird friendship, no one has ever thanked me for my birthday.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant found it," Sheeran said. "She opened the - she opened the post and she finds this mask, and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that' and leaves it on Courteney's bed.

That's the best part of this whole story. Too bad he didn't go all out and order a cat o' nine tails and a giant strapon.
 
buntz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a not at all similar story.

Along time ago I saw Garry Shandling's book at the dollar store. I knew my dad liked his show so I bought it and mailed it to him.

Then for my birthday my dad mailed the book to me, thinking I liked the show, but I think he forgot I gave it to him, and he was regifting it back to me!

So I went back to a couple of dollar stores and bought like 20 copies of the book.

So I will always send my dad a copy, he will send me one back, I will send him two. He will send two back. I will send three. And so on.

By the time we stopped doing this I was sending him a box of 20 books for every giftgiving occasion. It was fun for a while but then it got too expensive and stopped being funny and it died out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: [svalko.org image 800x449]


"Sign my farking petition!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its funny how like talented celebrities tend to gather together.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Does this actually work? There's no password verification or attempt at voice recognition?

You can control the settings. For instance ours just goes into our cart for checkout, because I have a toddler, but if you really want to, you can ratchet it down where it just tells you the price and you say ok.


I don't have Alexa so how does that work? So many products come in so many versions and brands. I thought you had to have items saved like favorites. Or does it just pick the first random one and order it?

I mean, If I say "Alexa, order tide laundry detergent", and it gives me a price and I say ok, what am I getting?
Is it liquid? Is it a big bottle, little bottle, powder, pods, scented un-scented etc? I'm sure gimp masks come in different sizes, colors, styles, materials etc. Does Alexa ask or just pick some random gimp mask and send it to you?

If I have to have a ten minute conversation with Alexa to find the right product, I'd rather just go online and do it myself.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's an Ed Sheeran?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: evilsofa: My sister-in-law hates creamed corn now.

Still one of my favorites.

[Fark user image 425x609]


Nothing to do with the link, but one of my XKCD favorites:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
she looks more like the crypt keeper these days
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buntz: I have a not at all similar story.

Along time ago I saw Garry Shandling's book at the dollar store. I knew my dad liked his show so I bought it and mailed it to him.

Then for my birthday my dad mailed the book to me, thinking I liked the show, but I think he forgot I gave it to him, and he was regifting it back to me!

So I went back to a couple of dollar stores and bought like 20 copies of the book.

So I will always send my dad a copy, he will send me one back, I will send him two. He will send two back. I will send three. And so on.

By the time we stopped doing this I was sending him a box of 20 books for every giftgiving occasion. It was fun for a while but then it got too expensive and stopped being funny and it died out

[Fark user image image 296x500]


You know the post office has special media rates for sending books. Lower then regular parcel post.
 
NBSV
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: LineNoise: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Does this actually work? There's no password verification or attempt at voice recognition?

You can control the settings. For instance ours just goes into our cart for checkout, because I have a toddler, but if you really want to, you can ratchet it down where it just tells you the price and you say ok.

I don't have Alexa so how does that work? So many products come in so many versions and brands. I thought you had to have items saved like favorites. Or does it just pick the first random one and order it?

I mean, If I say "Alexa, order tide laundry detergent", and it gives me a price and I say ok, what am I getting?
Is it liquid? Is it a big bottle, little bottle, powder, pods, scented un-scented etc? I'm sure gimp masks come in different sizes, colors, styles, materials etc. Does Alexa ask or just pick some random gimp mask and send it to you?

If I have to have a ten minute conversation with Alexa to find the right product, I'd rather just go online and do it myself.


You can setup defaults for things. They even sell "smart" buttons you can stick places. That way you can have a Tide button next to the washer and whenever you hit it it'll put whatever you've programmed into a cart or place the order.

Or, if you don't have that setup it will go based on what you ordered last time. And, you have to at least know the ballpark price. If it's way higher or lower then it's going to be the wrong thing.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This might be the first thing I've heard come out of Sheeran's mouth that made me like him more, and not less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grchunt: This might be the first thing I've heard come out of Sheeran's mouth that made me like him more, and not less.


I don't know, I kind of like that song about bringing home a girl with IBS from the club. It's got lyrics:

And last night you were in my room,
And now my bedsheets smell like poo.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ed at Courtney's house be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fara Clark: You know the post office has special media rates for sending books. Lower then regular parcel post.


I do now!  Thanks.

But this was years ago.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.