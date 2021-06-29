 Skip to content
(News 1130)   "Hello, I'd like a room please." "Certainly sir, and how long will you be staying with us?" "September"   (citynews1130.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Vancouver, Price, hotel room, Monday, Sunday, British Columbia, Booking.com Monday morning, Sunday night  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In some places hotels aren't supposed to rent for a fixed term over 30 days, because that turns the hotel room into an apartment where the occupant has a lot of legal protections.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, I guess a certain group of hairy, maple farming northerners doesnt feel quite so superior anymore, do they?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I hear September ...

Family Feud "September"
Youtube bNoV_kSe7Dk
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In some places hotels aren't supposed to rent for a fixed term over 30 days, because that turns the hotel room into an apartment where the occupant has a lot of legal protections.


You can rent to occupants for longer, but you have to make them change rooms every few weeks for that reason.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whatever the market will bear is the normal and proper price:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ZAZ: In some places hotels aren't supposed to rent for a fixed term over 30 days, because that turns the hotel room into an apartment where the occupant has a lot of legal protections.

You can rent to occupants for longer, but you have to make them change rooms every few weeks for that reason.


I used to work taking reservation calls for a hotel chain, and my understanding was that it didn't matter if they moved rooms; it was occupancy at the property that was the important bit for legal reasons.  We were explicitly forbidden from making a reservation longer than 30 days for that reason; we had to either encourage them to move to another property in the area or refer them to a special long-term sales department to work out the particulars.

We did have long term guests, of course, as you could guess from the fact that we had a special department to handle them.  But that's the line where it crosses from being a transient stay into a residency, so there were special procedures around that.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Will trade small air conditioner for plywood and 2x4s. No lowball offers. I know what I got."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.


I stayed there once, never again. They kept knocking on my door and telling me  that I had to move one room down the hall, or get back on the bus I arrived in or something. Worst customer service in the multiverse.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends - [HQ]
Youtube rdpBZ5_b48g
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.

I stayed there once, never again. They kept knocking on my door and telling me  that I had to move one room down the hall, or get back on the bus I arrived in or something. Worst customer service in the multiverse.


Fark user image

I appreciate someone who knows their infinity.  A+ sir.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.

I stayed there once, never again. They kept knocking on my door and telling me  that I had to move one room down the hall, or get back on the bus I arrived in or something. Worst customer service in the multiverse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: mrmopar5287: ZAZ: In some places hotels aren't supposed to rent for a fixed term over 30 days, because that turns the hotel room into an apartment where the occupant has a lot of legal protections.

You can rent to occupants for longer, but you have to make them change rooms every few weeks for that reason.

I used to work taking reservation calls for a hotel chain, and my understanding was that it didn't matter if they moved rooms; it was occupancy at the property that was the important bit for legal reasons.  We were explicitly forbidden from making a reservation longer than 30 days for that reason; we had to either encourage them to move to another property in the area or refer them to a special long-term sales department to work out the particulars.

We did have long term guests, of course, as you could guess from the fact that we had a special department to handle them.  But that's the line where it crosses from being a transient stay into a residency, so there were special procedures around that.


Probably depends on state laws. Legal tenancy applies to an address, and that can be broken down by rooms or apartments.

If you move them to a different room, that breaks the tenancy because their address used to be (example) "742 Evergreen Terrace, Unit 123" and they got relocated to Unit 321. That's a change of address and it resets the clock.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

noazark: Ivo Shandor: steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.

I stayed there once, never again. They kept knocking on my door and telling me  that I had to move one room down the hall, or get back on the bus I arrived in or something. Worst customer service in the multiverse.

[Fark user image 500x681]


you get a smart A+ too

Fark user image
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.


Not necessarily: Banned from Aleph
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well, I guess a certain group of hairy, maple farming northerners doesnt feel quite so superior anymore, do they?


Pot farming northerners.  The maple farmers are to the east.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.

I stayed there once, never again. They kept knocking on my door and telling me  that I had to move one room down the hall, or get back on the bus I arrived in or something. Worst customer service in the multiverse.


Yes, but a great testament to the value of solitude and privacy.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: HeartBurnKid: mrmopar5287: ZAZ: In some places hotels aren't supposed to rent for a fixed term over 30 days, because that turns the hotel room into an apartment where the occupant has a lot of legal protections.

You can rent to occupants for longer, but you have to make them change rooms every few weeks for that reason.

I used to work taking reservation calls for a hotel chain, and my understanding was that it didn't matter if they moved rooms; it was occupancy at the property that was the important bit for legal reasons.  We were explicitly forbidden from making a reservation longer than 30 days for that reason; we had to either encourage them to move to another property in the area or refer them to a special long-term sales department to work out the particulars.

We did have long term guests, of course, as you could guess from the fact that we had a special department to handle them.  But that's the line where it crosses from being a transient stay into a residency, so there were special procedures around that.

Probably depends on state laws. Legal tenancy applies to an address, and that can be broken down by rooms or apartments.

If you move them to a different room, that breaks the tenancy because their address used to be (example) "742 Evergreen Terrace, Unit 123" and they got relocated to Unit 321. That's a change of address and it resets the clock.


That's a good point. I think our chains, as a rule, received all mail at the front desk and then distributed it to guests themselves, so the room number wouldn't be part of the mailing address.  Plus, with any large company operating in multiple jurisdictions, it's a good idea to adhere to the most restrictive measure across the board, just for the sake of having a consistent policy.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There goes the free market
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZAZ: steklo: There's always vacancy at Infinity Hotel.

Not necessarily: Banned from Aleph


Fark user image
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
September

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
