(Independent)   Ireland may demand proof of vaccine to drink inside pubs and restaurants. Then again, it might not - that's just drunk talk   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sweet, beautiful drunk talk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you think they wont drink outside, youre wrong.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm all vaxxed up, so this is great news to me - I've just spent the afternoon ribbing a friend who has gone very right-wing/anti vax since lockdown, telling him I'll send drinks out to him in the carpark of the local.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cormee: I'm all vaxxed up, so this is great news to me - I've just spent the afternoon ribbing a friend who has gone very right-wing/anti vax since lockdown, telling him I'll send drinks out to him in the carpark of the local.


Text him pictures of your drink(s)
 
