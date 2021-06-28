 Skip to content
(CNN)   Condo owners in the collapsed Surfside building were facing $15 mil in assessments for repairs. Now they're not   (cnn.com) divider line
18
18 Comments
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto," the minutes said, in an apparent reference to the Morabito report. Although Prieto noted that the report "was not in the format for the 40 year certification he determined the necessary data was collected and it appears the building is in very good shape," the minutes say.

someone might want to get his prison toothbrush ready to travel
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who is on the hook for cleanup costs?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure the insurance companies will be p...hello?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:

cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Who is on the hook for cleanup costs?


Probably the new owners of the lot who  will plan on building an even taller apartment complex. They can't let that surfside property go to waste.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it too soon for Surfside jokes?

*ahem*

What's a Surfside residence's favorite breakfast?

PANCAKES!

*ducks*
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How does that even work? Do you have to refinance/mortgage your condo? I can't imagine folks can just cut a check for $100k.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some people will do anything to avoid bills.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is it too soon for Surfside jokes?

*ahem*

What's a Surfside residence's favorite breakfast?

PANCAKES!

*ducks*


That joke fell flat.
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: How does that even work? Do you have to refinance/mortgage your condo? I can't imagine folks can just cut a check for $100k.


Most likely the condo takes out a large loan and then prorates the payments as a special assessment.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how does home insurance work on condo buildings?  does each tennent have a seperate policy or do all tennents share one common policy for the entire building?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Phew!  They really dodged a bullet there, didn't they?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto," the minutes said, in an apparent reference to the Morabito report. Although Prieto noted that the report "was not in the format for the 40 year certification he determined the necessary data was collected and it appears the building is in very good shape," the minutes say.

[Fark user image 432x768]

someone might want to get his prison toothbrush ready to travel


So it wasn't enough to just take the photo to embarass him. She had to post it online to boot?

Da-yumn, Piss Batboy's momma ain't playing.

Either that or she doesn't know how the internet works.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: Some people will do anything to avoid bills.


I'm not sure how this will work out but...I don't think they'll be able to avoid the costs of getting sued for failing to deal with that structural issue in time.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: How does that even work? Do you have to refinance/mortgage your condo? I can't imagine folks can just cut a check for $100k.


According to TFA (I know I know) they could pay up front or monthly for 15 years.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did anyone guess 'what is an insurance job?' for $500, Alex?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rwa2play: I'm not sure how this will work out but...I don't think they'll be able to avoid the costs of getting sued for failing to deal with that structural issue in time.


Depends whether they were home at the time?
 
