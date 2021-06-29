 Skip to content
24
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When to where sunscreen . . ." and why, what, who.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: "I've personally already gotten one particularly good sunburn this year, thanks to a kids' soccer doubleheader on a cool, cloudy day. I'd forgotten that clouds and a comfortable temperature are not protectors against the sun's rays. If you, like me "

... nope.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's Fark's answer to everything.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
JFC. I need to get hired somewhere as a proofreader/clue bat operator.

For those who don't know what the clue bat is...

Fark user image
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:"When to where sunscreen"

Fark user image
There Sunscreen.

There Beach.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My criminally insane ex-gf would always say "it's fly to reapply".  I always thought I'd wake up one morning to her saying that while dousing me in napalm.
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't some dude make a spoken song about this?

I don't burn easily due to my metis heritage, but my wife will burn if she thinks of UV light let alone goes outside. She also doesn't like the feel of sunscreen.
I think this is why parasols were a thing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How to put on sunscreen.

These guys are really trying to out-edge Readers Digest's "Khaki: A History" series.
 
wild9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Born with them genes that let me turn brown with the slightest hint of sun and then I just don't burn. I still use sunscreen but like sometimes I do forget and I just turn more brown.

Then in the Winter, I lighten up again.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't wait for "How to Put On a Hat" and "Gloves: Getting the Left Right".
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wild9: Born with them genes that let me turn brown with the slightest hint of sun and then I just don't burn. I still use sunscreen but like sometimes I do forget and I just turn more brown.

Then in the Winter, I lighten up again.


Then what happens....?
 
wild9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: wild9: Born with them genes that let me turn brown with the slightest hint of sun and then I just don't burn. I still use sunscreen but like sometimes I do forget and I just turn more brown.

Then in the Winter, I lighten up again.

Then what happens....?


Just the same cycle every year really. Rest of my family isn't this way and they burn super easy so I just got really lucky in that area I guess.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It puts the lotion on it's skin or else it gets the hose again.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mrs. Samurai is a ginger, so #11 is SOP

i.kym-cdn.com
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: wild9: Born with them genes that let me turn brown with the slightest hint of sun and then I just don't burn. I still use sunscreen but like sometimes I do forget and I just turn more brown.

Then in the Winter, I lighten up again.

Then what happens....?


The gorillas eventually freeze in the winter.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i1239.photobucket.com

Thanks, Obama!
 
cookiedough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even with 60SPF I burn in 20mins.
Redhead genes, super fair skin
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like spending afternoons paddling around a lake with no burning and minimal sunscreen.

Fark user image


/ "SPF 50+", they claim.
//feels like I'm wearing nothing at all...
///nothing at all...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sunscreen on a plane?  Will that block the chest x-ray dose that comes through the fuselage?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has anybody ever learned anything from any of these hack sites?
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image


/do not think about The Event
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: Mrs. Samurai is a ginger, so #11 is SOP

[i.kym-cdn.com image 552x1500]


Fark user image
 
undernova
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sunscreen is one of those weird things that we managed to live without for thousands of years.

It's not that I won't or don't use it - I'm just not in a hurry to do so. But I get it if you have a skin type that truly needs it, and I'm certainly aware of the risks of cancer development.
 
undernova
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fursecution: I like spending afternoons paddling around a lake with no burning and minimal sunscreen.

[Fark user image image 293x720]

/ "SPF 50+", they claim.
//feels like I'm wearing nothing at all...
///nothing at all...


Stupid sexy Flanders
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.