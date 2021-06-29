 Skip to content
(CNN)   Time for the annual "there will be traffic 4th of July weekend" article and... huh that's a new one   (cnn.com) divider line
31
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have to pay them more I guess.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problems our local stations were having recently had nothing to do with shortages. Station credit card networks were hacked and went down. Electric charging stations, too.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Gonna have to pay them more I guess.


Raise the pay enough to pull those recent retirees to come back for a few weeks
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver shortage? I'd go be a tank truck driver hauling flammable fluid, but I can barely drive my car.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat. I better get down to the Sunoco with a few of those giant Tupperware tubs.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Oh shiat. I better get down to the Sunoco with a few of those giant Tupperware tubs.


I hear garbage bags are the way to go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nuts.  My tank is at 25%, and it is already over $3/gallon here.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe try car-pooling?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just topped off the bike and filled the SUV not long ago so...shrug.

/The bike can get upwards of 50mpg as long as I don't romp on it.
//Therefore i never get anywhere close to 50mpg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the second THERE WILL BE COVID ON 4th OF JULY WEEKEND in a row.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 628x423]


Are....are they on drugs?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 628x423]


Laughing at the idiots trying to pump gas. My CSB....

I was a 16-year-old new driver when all the gas stations seemed to change from full-service to self-serve overnight. I'm not an idiot, I thought, I can figure this out. (please withhold comments till the end of the story). I put the nozzle in the car, found where to turn on the pump, pulled the trigger and set it on lock. Ten seconds later, the hose falls out, spraying a couple seconds of gas all over before I could turn it off. Kid comes out of the building, says "crap, I forgot to put an out of order sign on that pump." The wire thingy that holds the nozzle in the car was broken. To this day, I'm a little gun shy about leaving the pump to wash the windows or throw out some trash while the fuel is pumping.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Maybe try car-pooling?


Maybe try moving to China you red commie freedom hating ride sharing bastard.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got 3/4 tank and am not going anywhere. Why spend most of the weekend stuck in traffic just to relax for a few hours.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Subtonic: Oh shiat. I better get down to the Sunoco with a few of those giant Tupperware tubs.

I hear garbage bags are the way to go.


One gallon of gas, please
Youtube ARNR4koSdUQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Laughing at the idiots trying to pump gas. My CSB....


heh heh....I remember teaching my step-daughter how to pump gas when she was first learning to drive.

"remember, always take out the hose and put it back in the pump when you're done"

I made sure to say that a zillion times.

She hasn't had any issues, yet...

mailboxes?  That's a different story. She loves backing into them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are....are they on drugs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meat0918: Gonna have to pay them more I guess.


That would sound better as a whisper.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Truckers do well enough I don't think we can make the claim it's low wages keeping the numbers down. We might have to actually investigate and do some thinking here.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: casual disregard: Are....are they on drugs?

[Fark user image 408x416]


You have done nothing to assuage my concerns. Indeed you may have exacerbated them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

casual disregard: You have done nothing to assuage my concerns. Indeed you may have exacerbated them.


Several times in my life, I've encountered people on drugs while driving.

Once was coming out of my office building parking lot. The car ahead of me at the red light, was smoking weed.

then once on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, on a nice summer day, a Jeep Wrangler with the top down came rolling through an intersection and the cloud of smoke behind it was impressive.

I would say at any given time, at least one person at a gas station is under the influence of something.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: casual disregard: You have done nothing to assuage my concerns. Indeed you may have exacerbated them.

Several times in my life, I've encountered people on drugs while driving.

Once was coming out of my office building parking lot. The car ahead of me at the red light, was smoking weed.

then once on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, on a nice summer day, a Jeep Wrangler with the top down came rolling through an intersection and the cloud of smoke behind it was impressive.

I would say at any given time, at least one person at a gas station is under the influence of something.


A friend of my roommate was taking us to a get-together asked if I minded if she smoked weed. I had to tell her that it wasn't the weed smoking that I minded, so much as the getting high while driving, so could you please wait until we got there first.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do we still have annual "Do not put fireworks in your carry-on luggage" articles, or was that just a thing for a few years post-9/11?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was a piece of 1970s nostalgia I didn't need.  Can we have disco and leisure suits, instead?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ever get the feeling this whole decade (and probably longer) is going to be one shiatshow after another?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: This was a piece of 1970s nostalgia I didn't need.  Can we have disco and leisure suits, instead?


Disco is a hard no.

I'll allow the leisure suits.

I don't have much of a sense of style but I do feel like I missed out on those kinds of clothes.

/let's bring back bell-bottom pants while we're at it
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Ever get the feeling this whole decade (and probably longer) is going to be one shiatshow after another?


Maybe I'm premature, but I don't think the future tense is necessary anymore.

This decade IS one shiatshow after another.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: ChrisDe: Laughing at the idiots trying to pump gas. My CSB....

heh heh....I remember teaching my step-daughter how to pump gas when she was first learning to drive.

"remember, always take out the hose and put it back in the pump when you're done"

I made sure to say that a zillion times.

She hasn't had any issues, yet...

mailboxes?  That's a different story. She loves backing into them.


Get her in to an eye doctor, she might have depth perception problems.

/guess what I have
 
