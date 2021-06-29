 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Straight TicTok couple with 'déjà vu' claim they were hot lesbians who were burnt at the stake for witchcraft in Ireland in the year 1500. Kinda want   (thesun.ie) divider line
39
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TicTok, of course, being an alternate social media platform to the much larger "TikTok" and owned by the same operators of its sister sites, TwitchTok and TremorTalk.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Quest For Bridey Hammerschlaugen
Youtube m8Yg3E_FqQo
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlantis sunk under the weight of its princesses.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deja vu?

[inigo_montoya.jpg]
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early for the stupid tag?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


please buy some past life regression crystals on your way out
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think Ben Franklin's favorite bartender would be an awesome past life.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.


Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?


A gong farmer?  You can grow those?  How long do they stay fresh?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The normalization of crazy continues.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?


At first I was wondering where you got 20% off turnips.  But it took a hard, dark, left turn at the end.  Seek counseling from a past life.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: The normalization of crazy continues.....


Yeah, what idiots https://www.thesun.co.uk/sell-your-st​o​ry-sun/
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah well, being burnt at the stake would make you pretty warm at the very least.

I gots nuthin'.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Havent we had this story before?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?

A gong farmer?  You can grow those?  How long do they stay fresh?


Don't be pedantic, he obviously meant "dong farmer."
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?


Or, and hear me out, none of this past life hoohah is real, and people just happen to find out their past lives are exactly what they wanted them to be because that's what they wanted them to be.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Literally no difference between this and the "repressed memory" hypnosis bullshiat that's led to so many false accusations of child abuse.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous.
Everyone knows Ireland was populated exclusively by Lesbians in the 1500s.
Englishmen kept rudely demanding sex shows on the Cliffs of Moher and this drew the ire of the locals.
And that is why we call it Ireland.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People used to be embarrassed or something to share this kind of crap, right?
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?


Sure, if you get to describe the parameters of how bullshiat works, you can make almost all bullshiat sound plausible. That's like grifting 101, that thin veneer of plausibility unencumbered by any empirical scrutiny.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So how do these past life believers reconcile with the population explosion over the last several centuries? Were there always 8 billion souls, but you just had to take turns waiting for a new body? Given infant mortality stats for most of human history, that had to suck. Wait 200 years, just to die of croup after 3 months on Earth. Wait another 200 years, then get stepped on by a mule at 2.

Or are new souls just created? What's the criteria for if your baby gets a new soul or gently used model? Does it have to do with something the mother does during pregnancy, like craving pickles? That seems unfair to the Inuit and other non-pickle having cultures. Maybe it's tied to the father.  Body-less souls attach the penis, and are left behind during copulation. That would explain the religious aversion to masturbation. You're shucking old souls off every time you do it.

This is far too confusing. I really should stop Farking before coffee.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doing drugs while being several sandwiches short of a picnic can get interesting...  guess I was a machine that was broke in the past, and came back as a repair guy....
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So how do these past life believers reconcile with the population explosion over the last several centuries? Were there always 8 billion souls, but you just had to take turns waiting for a new body? Given infant mortality stats for most of human history, that had to suck. Wait 200 years, just to die of croup after 3 months on Earth. Wait another 200 years, then get stepped on by a mule at 2.

Or are new souls just created? What's the criteria for if your baby gets a new soul or gently used model? Does it have to do with something the mother does during pregnancy, like craving pickles? That seems unfair to the Inuit and other non-pickle having cultures. Maybe it's tied to the father.  Body-less souls attach the penis, and are left behind during copulation. That would explain the religious aversion to masturbation. You're shucking old souls off every time you do it.

This is far too confusing. I really should stop Farking before coffee.


This question was being raised even in the late 19th century, before the big mysticism fads even started.  Aleister Crowley, among others, explained that a large proportion of souls are living their first ever life as a result of population change and this is why there are so many idiots around.
 
philotech
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: hotter pop culture trend of the day.


My kid used to say that he died after breaking his back surfing... A lot of young kids have mundane past life stories; it's the adults that try to make their past lives sound impressive and important...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
well you know the old saying.  Batshiat crazy, co-dependent, idiotic attention whores of a feather, flock together.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.

Gonna have to sleep with both of them separately and together on non contiguous days  to fact check to change my skepticism.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't think he's "straight" if he insists on you pegging him, no matter what sort of "deja vu" lesbian reincarnation nonsense he's feeding you to rationalize it.

/NTTIAWWT
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: MythDragon: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.

Maybe it's because those past lives aren't worth your new self remembering. Like when people are sitting around telling CSBs. Do you remember the time you got pulled over for speeding and you told the Trooper a joke so funny, that he let you go without even a ticket, which was good because you had like a pound of weed in your back seat? Or do you tell about the time you went to the store and they had turnips on sale for 20% off?

Probably the same with your soul (or essence or whatever carries through past lives). Are you gonna remember all the times you were a gong farmer or scullery maid, or are you gonna remember when you were a viking and you plundered weath and hot Nordic babies?

Or, and hear me out, none of this past life hoohah is real, and people just happen to find out their past lives are exactly what they wanted them to be because that's what they wanted them to be.


Well, yeah.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Literally no difference between this and the "repressed memory" hypnosis bullshiat that's led to so many false accusations of child abuse.


Fark user imageView Full Size


wat?
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kinda alike all the people who suddenly think they are another sex.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I died from a tragic wooden dildo splinter infection.
 
KStDrew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's simply amazing that every single person who does Past Life Regression ends up as a glorious warrior or a member of royalty or a pirate captain or whatever is the hotter pop culture trend of the day.

Nobody ever shovels shiat or ekes out an existence as a turnip farmer or dies of a toothache.


In fact, it is better to say you were a turnip farmer. Imagine being a king dying in battle only to be reincarnated as a burger-flipping hillbilly.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

philotech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: hotter pop culture trend of the day.

My kid used to say that he died after breaking his back surfing... A lot of young kids have mundane past life stories; it's the adults that try to make their past lives sound impressive and important...


They say that our birthmarks are indicators of how we died in previous lives. If that's the case, I got hurt in the leg and probably died of infection, given the birthmark on my shin.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: philotech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: hotter pop culture trend of the day.

My kid used to say that he died after breaking his back surfing... A lot of young kids have mundane past life stories; it's the adults that try to make their past lives sound impressive and important...

They say that our birthmarks are indicators of how we died in previous lives. If that's the case, I got hurt in the leg and probably died of infection, given the birthmark on my shin.


If birthmarks are an indication of past lives, then I guess I didn't die, I just became a town guard, seeing as I have one on my knee.  This could indicate damage from say, an arrow.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LoneCoon: philotech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: hotter pop culture trend of the day.

My kid used to say that he died after breaking his back surfing... A lot of young kids have mundane past life stories; it's the adults that try to make their past lives sound impressive and important...

They say that our birthmarks are indicators of how we died in previous lives. If that's the case, I got hurt in the leg and probably died of infection, given the birthmark on my shin.


Given human history with beheading as a means of punishment, I'd expect a lot more circular neck  birthmarks.
 
