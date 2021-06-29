 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   One of the sweetest stories you'll ever read about this adorable pup being reunited with his family after two years. Please celebrate with Kovu and his family on this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/photos)   (people.com) divider line
    Woofday, English-language films, Dog, incredible sense of smell, Dog health, Olfaction, military personnel, Lehigh Valley, Time  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That was me on Sunday
 
LukeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rainbow discovered the pool at the doggie park this weekend. Her and a friend played a game to see who could knock the other out of the pool. Really funny, but it took her forever to dry off.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

That's adorable!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie really rocks the cone of shame.  He will be out of it in a week when the stitches come out.  He actually allows me to easily put it on him.  He can drink with it on.  And if given the opportunity, he can get to wet cat food.  He is allowed out of it for breakfast and dinner.  And for our walks.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Glad he and ellie are getting better! And I bet they're glad you're such a great pet mom!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
My pack got new collars with name plates instead of hanging tags. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

sweet!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody in my neighborhood was setting off fireworks last night, resulting in Salem cowering under my dresser for a couple of hours. As you can imagine, I'm not looking forward to this weekend.

If you recall, when I lived with my son & DIL in the duplex we had neighbors who started a week before July 4th and were setting off stuff like M-80s and the boomies continued until the week after the 4th when they finally ran out. Son & DIL moved back to the duplex (opposite side) in April, so hopefully these inconsiderate neighbors still don't do this because of Miss Lady Lulu and Sir Percy the Chonker, though I think Lulu will be the one most affected by the fireworks.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Surprisingly, illegal fireworks haven't been that bad around here this year. I'm still giving Dulce his Rescue Remedy just to be safe, but am grateful that, at least until now, the huge fines for first-time offenders (I think it's like $1,000) seem to be having a positive effect. I sincerely doubt it's because people suddenly got smarter about lighting any kind of combustible while we're in an extreme drought.

/ hope I didn't jinx myself
// hope percy, lulu and salem don't have it too bad
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I heard fireworks have gone up quite a bit in price maybe that will help some?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I doubt the fireworks being set off in my neighborhood are illegal because if they are, those people are fools. Most of my neighborhood is just few blocks away from Cottage Grove City Hall which also houses the police department and the South Lane 911 dispatch center. Add in that because of how close they are, police patrols are routine so if you're setting off illegal fireworks there's a good chance of getting caught.

However, with my son & DIL, they live in a semi-rural area where you're allowed to keep livestock like sheep and chickens and patrols are done primarily by the Lane County Sheriff's office. They're spread pretty thin due to budget cuts, so unless someone got injured setting off illegal fireworks they won't show up as they have higher priority calls to respond to.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Hopefully, but I'm not going to hold my breath
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

yeah, me either!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I doubt the fireworks being set off in my neighborhood are illegal because if they are, those people are fools. Most of my neighborhood is just few blocks away from Cottage Grove City Hall which also houses the police department and the South Lane 911 dispatch center. Add in that because of how close they are, police patrols are routine so if you're setting off illegal fireworks there's a good chance of getting caught.

However, with my son & DIL, they live in a semi-rural area where you're allowed to keep livestock like sheep and chickens and patrols are done primarily by the Lane County Sheriff's office. They're spread pretty thin due to budget cuts, so unless someone got injured setting off illegal fireworks they won't show up as they have higher priority ...


The police are outnumbered by fools here, and the fools know they can't stop everyone. And although they're fools, they're smart enough to know that they can blow up some explosives for 10 minutes and be pretty sure they won't get caught. The City of San Jose actually paid to have an app made that would let people rat out their neighbors, capture the proceedings, and the cops can show up even after the explosions are over and still smack them with a stiff fine.

Also...

Fark that Pixel: I heard fireworks have gone up quite a bit in price maybe that will help some?


I heard this, too. Broken/stretched supply chains could be a blessing in disguise :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

used to love fireworks, but with the rules in Oregon being overwhelming, most of the stuff that's fun is expensive and  illegal. That's No big deal just drive across the river. But all the possible fires injury's make me nervous and Truthfully it's not As fun. So I usually go to my friends house and we light fireworks for all the kids. That is fine
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some kitty has been out from under my bed all day!!!  She has had multiple wet food encounters....yeah!!!   She hits the water dish but isn't hanging out with it like she was.  She looks great.


She looks and feels great.  Her eyes have spark in them!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

That app sounds really helpful
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

👍👏!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: used to love fireworks, but with the rules in Oregon being overwhelming, most of the stuff that's fun is expensive and illegal. That's No big deal just drive across the river. But all the possible fires injury's make me nervous and Truthfully it's not As fun. So I usually go to my friends house and we light fireworks for all the kids. That is fine


I did, too, but I grew up with dogs, so I rarely played with the explosive kind. My parents wouldn't allow it. Safe and Sane "Piccolo Pete's" were about the loudest thing we did, and they emitted a long, shrill whistle. Also, while playing firecrackers with some friends, one of them exploded milliseconds after I threw it (friend lit the part of the fuse that was close to the firecracker, not the end, and I didn't have much time to react). Temporarily losing your hearing and most of the feeling in my right hand put a damper on my firecracker enthusiasm.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Yes, she does :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: That app sounds really helpful


I hope it's helping, but I'm not sure how high the bar is for photographic/video evidence. Like, do you have to get close enough so cops can ID people lighting the fireworks? Seems like that would put you at risk. But if it -- plus the higher fines -- are helping, then it's money well spent, IMO.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

As Sammy was older she always barked at fireworks but she didn't seem too crazy upset. Jackson never had a problem with fireworks. Of course when he was eight weeks old we stopped at the shooting range on the way back from picking him up. I didn't let him get close to anything for hearing issues but I did shoot my silenced rifle close enough to him that he would know it was safe to be around loud noises. They never did seem to bother him.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I know son & DIL got tranquilizers from Buckwheat's vet the last two years he was still with us because Rescue Remedy was useless and the sound of fireworks turned that sweet senior pup into a quivering terrified mess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
rd.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

All of my dogs were terrified of fireworks. One of our neighbor's kids was born on July 4th, so they'd have a huge party and set off fireworks -- legal and illegal -- for hours. Cops would usually break it up well after midnight. So when I was growing up, we rarely went anywhere on the 4th. We had to stay home with the dogs. It was one of the few circumstances where they were allowed to sleep in the house at night. Otherwise, they were watchdogs first, pets second, and slept in their dog houses at night.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camping this week.  Dogs are doing really well in the heat.  But my sis is chopping wood and guess who is scared of the sound of an axe hitting wood........
The cooler was running out of coolness, and there was no ice in the 3 stores we checked.  The camp ground offered to make some for us!  Crisis averted.
Also learned today that our mask mandate ends Thursday.  And a lot of other things will start to be allowed.  So excited.  Finally things are starting to feel normalish again.
Now excuse me while I have another drink by the fire, it's our last one, since we are starting a fire ban tomorrow.
 
