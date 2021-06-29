 Skip to content
(Fark)   Eat drink and be rosemary, while away the thyme, maybe get some sage advice - it's your FARK Gardening Thread for Tuesday June 29, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A day lily was able to bloom in the heat.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rest of the garden weathered the abnormal 110 in my yard temps. Some stuff is a little sun burnt, but nothing died.

Beets started bolting though.
 
Whistler36 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everything I plant dies. I need a gardening export to come over every weekend to fix my mistakes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just weeding and taking care of my tomatoes, waiting for stuff to produce.  We got lots of rain in the last week, which we needed.  I need to hit several things with insecticidal soap again; I think I might be able to save my eggplants.

Herbs are in great shape, I made a margherita pizza last night with my basil.

And the wild black raspberries are starting to ripen, so I'll be busy early in the morning picking those.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My "dig up the weeds" endeavor from earlier in the spring has been judged and found wanting.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't even know how to begin approaching that.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was literally just discussing this with the SO last night. We want something low maintenance and easy/hardy.

Thinking Yarrow, Day Lilies, Rosemary, Mint...

I only know about the mint and rosemary because SIL had some and they both ran wild within a year... Which I'm very ok with.
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I do my gardening in terracotta

Fark user imageView Full Size


Meet Mr. Peepers.

/because I bought low nitrogen fertilizer (2-5-3) and noticed its growth was a little slow. So I added a source of nitrogen that all of us produce...and bam--he sprung up like a weed.
 
Uranus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still buried under a mountain of tomatoes. Should be done with them next month. At the moment it's pear and tomato chutney, as the pears are also over-producing this season.

Potatoes looking good. Got a few kilos out of the ground, happy with that.

Sweet potatoes have taken off, fingers crossed the don't get noshed by the mole rats this year.

Pomegranates starting to come up to size. Not sure how many the local birds and rodents will leave for me this year, but the trees are hella spiky, so I won't weep about not having to harvest them...

Chilies looking good, but still not enough to harvest. sauce will have to wait.

Grapes are being generously shared with the local birds, as we'll have way too many to consume , by the look of things.

New growth oranges looking great. Small end green, but plentiful. Will have a good crop in 12 months time.

Moved the guava tree into full sun, started watering much more frequently, and bingo - plenty of new fruit budding. Quite pleased with that.

Got the screens up around the outside shower. Now building planters for around the base. I have been diligently splitting and growing spider plants, and I reckon I could green the whole thing up quite nicely. Might even stick some planters on the sides for total coverage ....the next few days will tell how far I get. probably have some pics for next week's thread
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Was literally just discussing this with the SO last night. We want something low maintenance and easy/hardy.

Thinking Yarrow, Day Lilies, Rosemary, Mint...

I only know about the mint and rosemary because SIL had some and they both ran wild within a year... Which I'm very ok with.


If you want a nice ground cover that deals with shade well, may I suggest vinca minor (aka flowering myrtle).  It spreads by runners, but they don't get woody like ivy, and it doesn't climb.  Just forms nice 6" high ground cover of dark glossy leaves, with purple flowers in the spring.  If it encroaches on your yard, just use an edger or set the mower low.

It does a great job f crowding out wind-blown weeds too.
 
Uranus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Was literally just discussing this with the SO last night. We want something low maintenance and easy/hardy.

Thinking Yarrow, Day Lilies, Rosemary, Mint...

I only know about the mint and rosemary because SIL had some and they both ran wild within a year... Which I'm very ok with.


Rosemary is super hardy, so a good choice. Does well in full sun.

Mint loves water, so be sure to plant near a dripping tap, or be sure to water frequently. It will self propagate easily and abundantly.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No pictures this morning but the four o'clock a have spread far and wide and I have a lot of blooms on my passionflower maypops. The incarnate a growing like, well, weeds. I'll try to get some pics if it doesn't get too hot today.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
im so far behind on the construction of my outdoor garden and now the high temps are delaying things even more

my grow bags are doing well but some stretching on my toms. as i thought i would have had them transplanted by now
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a great thread. I just wish I knew all your zones.

/phrasing
 
strapp3r
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i planted hops under a sunny fence spot last year.
this year, i added some trellis.
it is huge and beautiful.
the flowers are so fragrant and make for a lovely potpourri when they dry.
pic from late May:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

August11: What a great thread. I just wish I knew all your zones.

/phrasing


Zone 4
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surprising few bugs compared to last year, but the show is just getting started. The Brussels are hanging in well. They're like the English bulldogs of the garden and want constant water and fertilizer. I spent Sunday repotting volunteer tomatoes and basils and puttering about.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Japanese eggplants are starting to drop fruit and I believe I will call them Jeggings.

Fark user imageView Full Size


NIghttime in the Garden of Good and Evil.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After I said last time that the Chervil was working it instantly surrendered and died in two days. Lesson learned again. Hubris will not be tolerated by French Herbs.

FARKTM Raisins

Fark user imageView Full Size


And finally, "You better watch yourself Mr Bun! 10K volts in that electric fence - you just stay over there!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay hydrated, plants and Farkers!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone need a gazillion caterpillars?
I can't hear my outdoor speakers over the chewing noises these buggers make as they're munching away on Mrs. Henry's garden.
 
Uranus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: FARKTM Raisins


how do you keep the mildew at bay? It's my biggest problem with the grapes right now.
 
Uranus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Anyone need a gazillion caterpillars?
I can't hear my outdoor speakers over the chewing noises these buggers make as they're munching away on Mrs. Henry's garden.


phrasing?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: UngaBeat: FARKTM Raisins

how do you keep the mildew at bay? It's my biggest problem with the grapes right now.


Just lucky. Underwatering is key I think. Just enough to keep them alive. Mildew sounds like either too much water or it's in the soil and then you're done. But there's every possibility that next Tuesday some new pestilence will arrive here and all I'll have is burnt out hellscape.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: oldfarthenry: Anyone need a gazillion caterpillars?
I can't hear my outdoor speakers over the chewing noises these buggers make as they're munching away on Mrs. Henry's garden.

phrasing?


Mrs. Henry trimmed her bush down to the wood to get rid of them.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every year I learn obvious lessons that should have been obvious from that get-go. This year I planted two zucchini plants in a rather small/medium raised bed - along with shallots, cauliflower, and two types of peppers (banana and chili). And two cherry tomato plants.

I had to move the peppers into dedicated planters because the zucchini is doing very well but has crowded out most of the space and the peppers and shallots were getting almost no light. Once these zucchini sprout I'm going to have all sorts of space issues.

I can apparently grow ok but have no garden planning abilities.

Zone 5b.
 
