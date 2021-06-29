 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Former FDA official warns parts of U.S. could see "very dense outbreaks" as Delta variant spreads. "Very dense" is also a good way to describe the unvaccinated people who will be fueling those outbreaks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
4
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does anyone know if this is hesitancy/reluctance or lack of supply?  Just genuinely curious
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

colinspooky: Does anyone know if this is hesitancy/reluctance or lack of supply?  Just genuinely curious


Refusal
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it still 2 weeks after exposure to symptoms? Or is that no longer the time frame ?
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn, that guy always has perfect hair. Wish I'd gone into medicine.
 
