(County of Los Angeles PH)   LA County Public Health recommends masking again even for the vaccinated because of Delta. Next time, take United   (publichealth.lacounty.gov) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with all that.
 
Pextor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ghetto Delta
Youtube IU7VTJA0dNo
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah this is not gonna be over any time soon.

I'm vaccinated but the mask is staying on.

Hides my RBF.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The good thing is -- at least in beautiful downtown Burbank -- mask wearing hadn't ever really stopped.  I still see 100% mask use anywhere I've gone, in recent weeks ... grocery stores, post office, etc ... by both customers and employees.

/fully vaxed
//still wearing my mask
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

noazark: The good thing is -- at least in beautiful downtown Burbank -- mask wearing hadn't ever really stopped.  I still see 100% mask use anywhere I've gone, in recent weeks ... grocery stores, post office, etc ... by both customers and employees.

/fully vaxed
//still wearing my mask


Lucky. Even here in Eugene there are enough derpers who "know their immune system".
 
