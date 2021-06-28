 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Supreme Court rules that marijuana is just a plant and you have the right to grow it at home   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's pretty significant
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, is that Freedom Law, bro?

Well yeah!

Burn it up, man!!!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...


We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

revrendjim: Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...

We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.


Thanks, Mr. Romero! ;)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know they made George Washington's dungarees out of it, right?
And it has health benefits.

/not anti pot, just still annoyed by the glib arguments from NORML folks from college.
//which was a farking long time ago.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/alt response

That's going to put a big dent in the bribe income for a lot of cops in TJ
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh wow. This is huge.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: revrendjim: Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...

We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.

Thanks, Mr. Romero! ;)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Redh8t: revrendjim: Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...

We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.

Thanks, Mr. Romero! ;)

[Fark user image image 329x177]


And yet again.
Thank you kindly, Mr. Romero...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...

We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.


I'll never forget  .
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: You know they made George Washington's dungarees out of it, right?
And it has health benefits.

/not anti pot, just still annoyed by the glib arguments from NORML folks from college.
//which was a farking long time ago.


I suspect the glibness was as much, if not more, to do with them being in college as anything else.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: You know they made George Washington's dungarees out of it, right?
And it has health benefits.

/not anti pot, just still annoyed by the glib arguments from NORML folks from college.
//which was a farking long time ago.


Behind every good man there is a woman, and that woman was Martha Washington, man, and everyday George would come home, she would have a big fat bowl waiting for him, man, when he come in the door, man, she was a hip, hip, hip lady, man.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Redh8t: Didn't know Mexico's Supreme Court has 11 justices.
Such a nice number...

We only have 9. Theirs goes to 11.


Maybe that's the winning narrative to finally get the Court expanded.  Our Nation could have afforded, and can afford now, the steps necessary to close the supreme justice gap.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: close the supreme justice gap.


Amy Coney Barrett is terrible but let's not resort to misogyny, Good Sir.
 
