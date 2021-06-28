 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Derek Chauvin closing in on federal plea deal, will serve time in federal prison, not state   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
64
    More: News, Police, Minneapolis Police Department, Constable, Supreme Court of the United States, Hennepin County, Minnesota, federal prosecutors, Much Time Will Derek Chauvin, federal court  
•       •       •

1513 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Which Derek Chauvin?  The real one or the clone?

Fed concurrent with state for the same amount of time or longer?  Doesn't Fed cut down on time off and all?  So he would spend more time behind bars?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
ADX Florence?
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Consecutive sentence
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As long as he's in prison, I don't really care which prison he's in
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That's mighty white of them.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Something about political donations in Minnesota, related to the club him and Floyd worked, and somehow tying to Ilhan Omar. Something about a predatory network that takes advantage of the Somali population in Minnesota, and they mask it by laundering it through political donations, mostly Democrats

/Grain of salt, but I found the link
//https://twitter.com/DawnandKevin1/st​atus/1380158357374402563?s=19
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

somedude210: somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Something about political donations in Minnesota, related to the club him and Floyd worked, and somehow tying to Ilhan Omar. Something about a predatory network that takes advantage of the Somali population in Minnesota, and they mask it by laundering it through political donations, mostly Democrats

/Grain of salt, but I found the link
//https://twitter.com/DawnandKevin1/st​atus/1380158357374402563?s=19



Seriously?

because all of that crap above makes perfect sense
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: somedude210: somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Something about political donations in Minnesota, related to the club him and Floyd worked, and somehow tying to Ilhan Omar. Something about a predatory network that takes advantage of the Somali population in Minnesota, and they mask it by laundering it through political donations, mostly Democrats

/Grain of salt, but I found the link
//https://twitter.com/DawnandKevin1/st​atus/1380158357374402563?s=19


Seriously?

because all of that crap above makes perfect sense


That he let Chauvin off to cause protests that he could then use his little green men on?

And also that guy assassinated by the cops in Portland was to trigger more protests and justify the use of the military to crush the protests

It's certainly plausible and makes sense. Just don't know how deep down the hole I want to go.

/The world is a very shiatty place when you pull back a few layers.
//That's not conspiracy theory, the Russian mob/state is responsible for a great deal of global terrorism
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Barr taking the side of BLM perhaps? Donnie** would never have stood for that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.


You clearly haven't studied these massive conspiracies, like I have. The fact nobody on the inside talks about them is proof they exist. When someone does talk, they're discredited or Killary has them taken out. Why else are these patriots speaking Conspiracy Truths discredited by the Globalist Media?  At least the ones we hear about, that is. The ones we don't hear are swimming with Vince Foster
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Barr taking the side of BLM perhaps? Donnie** would never have stood for that.


No. He was setting them up to riot so he could use his little green men (when the military refused to play ball)
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.


Please proceed... we'll check back on him in 20 years or so and see how his cunning plan worked out...
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chauvin is not going to white-collar resort prison. No, no, no. He's going to federal POUND ME IN THE ASS prison.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what, don't tell me that he can still get off somehow.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a shame, all of his playmates are in state prison.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll go to ADX.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One plus of a 20+ Federal sentence is Chauvin has to serve every single day, rather than 2/3.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: GreatGlavinsGhost: He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.

Please proceed... we'll check back on him in 20 years or so and see how his cunning plan worked out...


Ten with good behavior.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As part of a possible plea deal Chauvin would have to publicly explain what he did to Floyd and why.

Yikes...what if he doesn't say racism
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So easy street, then,?  A low security Federal Prison, with a golf course, movie theater, and a motel where inmates of good standing can get in a conjugal visit?

Justice served.

(Yes, such institutions exist in the Federal system, usually on military bases).
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has worked for government knows it can't organize a two-car parade, let alone conceal a vast conspiracy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As long as he's in prison, I don't really care which prison he's in


He should be in rikers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ADX Florence?


Nah. He's going to be in a main-tier place like Terre Haute or Joliet.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So easy street, then,?  A low security Federal Prison, with a golf course, movie theater, and a motel where inmates of good standing can get in a conjugal visit?

Justice served.

(Yes, such institutions exist in the Federal system, usually on military bases).


Murderers don't usually go to min-sec.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut his ass in half, one half in each kind of prison.  If it's a lateral bisection, we can double the time served by counting each separate half as one.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: ADX Florence?


Uh, no. He would probably get shipped to Waseca or Duluth fed.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.


That won't matter. Even if he did receive a federal pardon, the state conviction still stands.

All that would happen to him is getting put on a bus to Minnesota.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.


Riiiiiight Except how many big military operations would work if grand conspiracies never worked? Zero thats how many.
Same with any military tech. Corporate tech. CIA/FSB operations.Theres many ways to keep grand conspiracies ''secret''... dividing up the informations into cells, need to know, disinfo, etc...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.

Riiiiiight Except how many big military operations would work if grand conspiracies never worked? Zero thats how many.
Same with any military tech. Corporate tech. CIA/FSB operations.Theres many ways to keep grand conspiracies ''secret''... dividing up the informations into cells, need to know, disinfo, etc...


We live in an era dominated by actual conspiracies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.


But it isn't a secret. We're talking about it right now.

/Lulz! Mindfrkkt!
 
Bugerz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bugerz: gopher321: ADX Florence?

Uh, no. He would probably get shipped to Waseca or Duluth fed.


And if you want to know how bad those 2 are Rikers is nice in comparison.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gopher321: ADX Florence?

Nah. He's going to be in a main-tier place like Terre Haute or Joliet.


Yep. A federal plea deal has one objective, and that is get him out of Minnesota.

He was, by his colleagues and supervisors' admissions, a very dirty cop for 20+years. Aside from the obvious that prisoners hate cops, plenty of people he arrested under dubious circumstances are waiting for him in the Minnesota state prison system. And no, the Aryan brotherhood is not going to protect him. They'd kill him themselves if the price is right. After all, he's a cop first.

Best he can hope for is 23-hour a day separated custody in a place a couple of states away from anyone whose case he might have been involved with.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

damageddude: Chauvin is not going to white-collar resort prison. No, no, no. He's going to federal POUND ME IN THE ASS prison.


I'd rather go there than state prison.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.


Every time some cook tells me about some massive government conspiracy with some Ocean's 11/Lucky Number Slevin level of layers of planning, I always tell them that I've worked for the government, and they are *not* that smart.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: OldRod: GreatGlavinsGhost: He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.

Please proceed... we'll check back on him in 20 years or so and see how his cunning plan worked out...

Ten with good behavior.


Nope, 85% is the minimum for federal sentences. He's doing this to stay alive, federal prisons are much better run and so he's much less likely to end up with a shiv in his kidneys.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Which Derek Chauvin?  The real one or the clone?

Fed concurrent with state for the same amount of time or longer?  Doesn't Fed cut down on time off and all?  So he would spend more time behind bars?


The same or less. He gets a reduced sentence if he pleads guilty and pretends to be sorry.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.

Every time some cook tells me about some massive government conspiracy with some Ocean's 11/Lucky Number Slevin level of layers of planning, I always tell them that I've worked for the government, and they are *not* that smart.


And the current conspiracy loses sight of the obvious. Yes, Chauvin moonlighted at a club on weekends, but he was the door bouncer. He's not going to have the inside info the conspiracy folk think.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's horse-shiat.  He should not get any credit toward his State sentence for any time spent in the custody of anyone other than the MN Department of Corrections.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: BizarreMan: Which Derek Chauvin?  The real one or the clone?

Fed concurrent with state for the same amount of time or longer?  Doesn't Fed cut down on time off and all?  So he would spend more time behind bars?

The same or less. He gets a reduced sentence if he pleads guilty and pretends to be sorry.


According to TFA, the likely fed sentence would be 20-25 years. And unlike state prison, there's no parole. He would be in prison until he is at least 65.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
shortlist.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: [shortlist.imgix.net image 495x330]


"We had a pasta course and then we had...ground up cop in a bowl"
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: Tyrone Slothrop: OldRod: GreatGlavinsGhost: He seems to believe if he's in federal prison, he will be pardoned in August when King Snowflake is reinstated.

Please proceed... we'll check back on him in 20 years or so and see how his cunning plan worked out...

Ten with good behavior.

Nope, 85% is the minimum for federal sentences. He's doing this to stay alive, federal prisons are much better run and so he's much less likely to end up with a shiv in his kidneys.


Don't  care which prison he goes to.  But I hope he is shived  after a month or so into his sentence.

They shouldn't  have wasted the money on a trial for this piece of shiat.  Should have taken him outside and curb stomped his soulless self.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: lolmao500: BizarreMan: The problem with the big grand conspiracies is that they are so big and involve so many people that it should be impossible to keep secret.

Riiiiiight Except how many big military operations would work if grand conspiracies never worked? Zero thats how many.
Same with any military tech. Corporate tech. CIA/FSB operations.Theres many ways to keep grand conspiracies ''secret''... dividing up the informations into cells, need to know, disinfo, etc...

We live in an era dominated by actual conspiracies.


That's just what They want you to think.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Which Derek Chauvin?  The real one or the clone?

Fed concurrent with state for the same amount of time or longer?  Doesn't Fed cut down on time off and all?  So he would spend more time behind bars?


I didn't think there was parole in the Federal System.  IIRC Minnesota is a 2/3rds time state
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: somedude210: Huh, there was something from some of the more investigative twits about Barr declining to prosecute Chauvin originally because he knew something. What he knows, I have no idea, but presumably Barr wanted him silent for some reason

/Take with a grain of salt. I had no idea what they were talking about, but then this showed up so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Something about political donations in Minnesota, related to the club him and Floyd worked, and somehow tying to Ilhan Omar. Something about a predatory network that takes advantage of the Somali population in Minnesota, and they mask it by laundering it through political donations, mostly Democrats

/Grain of salt, but I found the link
//https://twitter.com/DawnandKevin1/st​atus/1380158357374402563?s=19


Yeah, sure Jan.
Bill Barr & King Trump passed an opportunity to skewer both Ilhan & the Somali community... leaving it to Putinbots to spread rumors....
I call bullshiat.
More likely that Barr saw no reason to prosecute a cop for nothing more than  just killing 1 dark guy.
 
hej
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: steklo: [shortlist.imgix.net image 495x330]

"We had a pasta course and then we had...ground up cop in a bowl"


heh-heh.  I am sure that Fed prison is not like we've seen in Goodfellas. But I heard its better than being in a state prison.

I'm also thinking they might let him out in gen pop in a Fed house, whereas in the state house, he would more than likely need some sort of protection from the inmates. I dunno, I'm speculating here.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.