 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Group seeks to open Salsa Museum in the Bronx, hopes all local residents will chip in   (welcome2thebronx.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, New York City, The Bronx, Jazz, music genre, International Museum of Salsa, South Bronx, United States communities with Hispanic majority populations, Brooklyn  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 3:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Miller Lite 1993 Classic Space Commercial 1993
Youtube Ptq-SQRhFUU


Did someone say, 'salsa'?!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Where's that Salsa Museum??? 

NEW YORK CITY?!?!?!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Isn't the Bronx one of the boroughs of...

Fark user imageView Full Size


NEW YORK CITY!!!!!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
git a rope!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. Every one beat me to it.
My pace was slow.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions
Original Music Video Da Dip
Youtube dZPQdZLyHYE
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corny
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...they hope to break ground in 2024 with an opening some time in 2025.

They should pick up the pace.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ...they hope to break ground in 2024 with an opening some time in 2025.

They should pick up the pace.


They picked the wrong contractor. They could have taken more time when to pick, uh, the guy, yo.
 
minorshan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: git a rope!


Gotta wonder if any commercials with implied lynchings would air these days.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Señor Coconut - El Baile Aleman (A Latin Tribute to Kraftwerk)
Youtube nGnFF5w5sro
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope the New Riders of the Purple Sage are in it. I was listening to this yesterday...

Skip Battin:  Viva la ciudad de Nueva York, mira...Si quieren salsa tenemos un poquito...de tipo Californiano.
David Nelson:  There's nothing like New York, ya' know.
Audience:  It's NEW JERSEY!
David Nelson:  What?  Well, that's the same thing

LA BAMBA!

The New Riders of the Purple Sage - Full Concert - 10/31/75 - Capitol Theatre (OFFICIAL)
Youtube 13H7WK5Yx84


California hippies speak Spanish fluently, but can't tell the difference between New York and New Jersey. I can relate.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.