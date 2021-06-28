 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "The building is shaking and there's a sinkhole where the pool used to be"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Followup, Structural engineering, Earthquake engineering, base of the building, lower floors of the building, Civil engineering, indication of some level of damage, structural drawings, building's pool  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:  The notion that the building collapsed due to a failure at or near its base seems to be supported by a report that Michael Stratton was on the phone with his wife, Cassondra, who told him their building was shaking just before the collapse. She was looking out from a condo at Champlain Towers South when she told him she saw "a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be," he told the Miami Herald.
The phone call then cut off.

Well, that's one way to tone down the horror of the story.  Then there's this version:

She was speaking on the phone with her husband Michael Stratton. "Suddenly she says, 'honey the pool is caving in, the pool is sinking to the ground'," Ashley recounts.
"He said 'what are you talking about?' And she says, 'the ground is shaking, everything's shaking' and then she screamed a blood curdling scream and the line went dead."

/it's not good be a pretty lady with the last name of Stratton
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a deeper pool now. Glass half full.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A column has hit the second tower.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sinkhole opening up under the foundation of the tower was the first thing that came to mind when I heard about this horror. Wonder how much of Miami is at risk, especially since there are parts of town that flood on a regular basis at high tide?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.


Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, where building codes go to die.   Not a good time to build near sea level these days.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: bluorangefyre: If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.

Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.

Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.


The video of it collapsing shows it going down very quickly. There was just no time for anyone to get out, which is why the death toll will be so high.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Theeng: bluorangefyre: If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.

Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.

The video of it collapsing shows it going down very quickly. There was just no time for anyone to get out, which is why the death toll will be so high.


Seconds. Looked liked part of the mid area fell first, then the tower collapsed. I live in an old house in Ohio, next to me is a building about the same size, I think it is 14 stories. It's huge. It's hard to tell when there are blocks of high-rises like in Surfside, but the building next to me is the only one around. Really gives me perspective as to the size and how quickly it collapsed.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.


good luck with that when you are 10 floors up, son.
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theeng: bluorangefyre: If I'm in any kind of a building with more than one story, and I feel it shaking, my instinct is to get the fark out.

Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.

Mine too, but she may not have had the time to get out.


Honestly, in a tall, or most buildings, on a good farking day, with no shaking, you know how hard it can be to just find any way out?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we put the blame on the HOA and building management yet?  Not all of thevisiting engineers were there for escort services.

HOA:  Let's make it pretty before we make it structurally sound!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The key element to this investigation, in my opinion, lies in that rubble, in those columns and condition of the structural elements," Kolar said."

Nice to see Ric's cousin is on the job.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that is some nightmare fuel.  I won't go into detail, but as a young combat medic I was on comms with someone who was burning to death in a disabled vehicle.  I can't imagine a similar situation with someone I loved.  fark that.  I'm gonna go drink til I pass out now.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can we put the blame on the HOA and building management yet?  Not all of thevisiting engineers were there for escort services.

HOA:  Let's make it pretty before we make it structurally sound!

HOA:  Let's make it pretty before we make it structurally sound!


Seems the engineer's report was summarized as "the building's in great shape" to the condo board, I did read this a day or two ago I need to find the citation...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: Well, that is some nightmare fuel.  I won't go into detail, but as a young combat medic I was on comms with someone who was burning to death in a disabled vehicle.  I can't imagine a similar situation with someone I loved.  fark that.  I'm gonna go drink til I pass out now.


That's horrible.  I used to blur accident video painstakingly frame by frame for a Sheriff's office in FL for when families wanted a copy of the body recovery... But that sounds even worse.
 
Greil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone was gonna post it. Might as well be me.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  The notion that the building collapsed due to a failure at or near its base seems to be supported by a report that Michael Stratton was on the phone with his wife, Cassondra, who told him their building was shaking just before the collapse. She was looking out from a condo at Champlain Towers South when she told him she saw "a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be," he told the Miami Herald.
The phone call then cut off.
The phone call then cut off.


Her blog with post about her new condo... http://www.chicliving365.com​/blog/q9ov​o9srbys1nw8hcgsw1kgmsinyxl
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Dr.Fey: FTA:  The notion that the building collapsed due to a failure at or near its base seems to be supported by a report that Michael Stratton was on the phone with his wife, Cassondra, who told him their building was shaking just before the collapse. She was looking out from a condo at Champlain Towers South when she told him she saw "a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be," he told the Miami Herald.
The phone call then cut off.

Her blog with post about her new condo... http://www.chicliving365.com/​blog/q9ovo9srbys1nw8hcgsw1kgmsinyxl
The phone call then cut off.

Her blog with post about her new condo... http://www.chicliving365.com/​blog/q9ovo9srbys1nw8hcgsw1kgmsinyxl
That is some next level narcissism.  Holy shiat.  Still sad.  But wow.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
37% probability rebar is chinese steel and a contributing factor

Please note, most likely scenario is it is neither chinese nor contributing

he, he
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ANNA安那 [ 你妹安那What Cha g-ANNA Do? ] Official Music Video
Youtube MZVYI8ks1sU
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Dr.Fey: FTA:  The notion that the building collapsed due to a failure at or near its base seems to be supported by a report that Michael Stratton was on the phone with his wife, Cassondra, who told him their building was shaking just before the collapse. She was looking out from a condo at Champlain Towers South when she told him she saw "a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be," he told the Miami Herald.
The phone call then cut off.

Her blog with post about her new condo... http://www.chicliving365.com/​blog/q9ovo9srbys1nw8hcgsw1kgmsinyxl
The phone call then cut off.

Her blog with post about her new condo... http://www.chicliving365.com/​blog/q9ovo9srbys1nw8hcgsw1kgmsinyxl
Does a building collapse count as the Fist of God?

/aisle seat please
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unless the pool was on the ground level. It wasn't a sinkhole.

Because. You're saying the sinkhole was big enough to bring the building down but not enough to absorb all the debris?
Every single sinkhole I've ever seen absorbs all the debris.
 
