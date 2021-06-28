 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Laughing Squid)   Because of Covid, you're not allowed inside the Statue of Liberty. So here's a cool animated video of the whole history of the statue, and a virtual tour, including the parts you're never allowed   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, Gustave Eiffel, United States, Centennial Doors, Statue of Liberty, final version  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 10:19 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Statue Of Liberty, Higher & Higher! | Film Clip | GHOSTBUSTERS II
Youtube U0nlEcKSjmY
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went up her (lol) in the late 90s. 3h up, 20min down. Dad and I decided to stand in line to walk to the top, my mum and sister stopped at the pedestal

Wish I remember what happened to the photos of that trip
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did not know she had a penis under the robes!  Jeez those French think of everything!
 
valenumr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I did not know she had a penis under the robes!  Jeez those French think of everything!


Aaah, yes... Clambering up the folds of sweet lady liberty's robes and grasping those sexy freedom thighs only to find a giant dong in your face. That, plus getting tea bagged by a 150 foot tall woman...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Donny's rug
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was the family's new years day thing to walk up.  For a few years it was just us and half of Japan on the island.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On an elementary school trip, we were able to access the crown. My parents told me, in the 70s, they went to torch.
 
Iczer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I honestly wish they'd do more stuff like the Apollo 11 VR video, it's really cool watching recreations of stuff like the moon landing from the command module. Obviously I'd prefer not having VR videos of stuff like the JFK assassination or the Titanic sinking...
 
jekfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't covid over? NY continues to be run by morons. Florida did it right.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I wanna visit the joystick.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jekfark: Isn't covid over? NY continues to be run by morons. Florida did it right.


So you must be the Governor of New York
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: jekfark: Isn't covid over? NY continues to be run by morons. Florida did it right.

So you must be the Governor of New York


I think I said this in another
thread. New York isn't a single entity. We have AOC in Queens, but my rep was Peter King and now Andrew Garbarino.

Let me paint a picture. I was taking my morning walk around the block. This lady pulls up on the curb and yells, "What are you doing here?!" I reply, "I live here, you dick!"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 837x365]

I wanna visit the joystick.


I honestly wouldn't have been able to successfully complete Operation Wolf without the slo mo option on the NES Advantage.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.