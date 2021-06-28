 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Another cost of global warming: Roads are getting destroyed by the heat   (sfgate.com) divider line
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The temperature is so hot, in part due to climate change, that roads are breaking.

Irony can be so ironic.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cleaely wind turbines are to blame.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Cleaely wind turbines are to blame.


Obviously they aren't going fast enough to cool the place down.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Beerguy: We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.


Depending on how hard the agriculture is hit and what exactly.
Are we talking "Cost of almonds is going up" or "Price of bread/pasta just doubled."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But it's a dry heat
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Beerguy: We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.


Uhm yeah. Thats been rather obvious to anyone who does more than just listen to the news. Most people dont understand how farked up things already are right now
 
RainDawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Beerguy: We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.

Depending on how hard the agriculture is hit and what exactly.
Are we talking "Cost of almonds is going up" or "Price of bread/pasta just doubled."


Or... remember bread and pasta?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Beerguy: We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.

Depending on how hard the agriculture is hit and what exactly.
Are we talking "Cost of almonds is going up" or "Price of bread/pasta just doubled."


Globally? Try "Coffee and Chocolate are, for commercial use, essentislly extinct".
 
comrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Years ago I saw the aftermath of a road basically exploding from the heat.  It was a semi-rural road that was newly paved. There were two sloping hills with a valley between. The temps got hot enough where the newly laid asphalt must have started sloping down the hills. The pressure built up at the bottom in the valley and I don't know if it actually exploded with a boom but it sure looked like it.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only we had a big infrastructure program going
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Beerguy: We are legit farked....aren't we? 

Sure...not RIGHT now...but, 20 years down the road .... parts of the western U.S. might become un-inhabitable.


And not just because of the locals!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
back in my day we built roads out of concrete and we liked it
 
