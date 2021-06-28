 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Can't take the heat in Seattle today? Cool down near Jeff Bezos' Balls   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Seattle, public cooling center, Amazon Meeting Center, daytime temperatures, National Weather Service, heat wave, Washington, Pacific Northwest  
596 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 10:56 PM (1 hour ago)



Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where it trickles down?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: Is this where it trickles down?


Cue some asshat carry water for a billionaire and the rights of property owners. Yada, yada yada yada.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they like glen wads?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the divorce, one of those balls is MacKenzie's.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any religious leaders started to try to blame this on the gheys or libs yet? It's only a matter of time.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got word the city where I live opted to turn the sprinkler systems on in every single park in the city limits today so people could get wet without having to jump in the river (that's fed from a glacier).
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geoff and Craig: 'Balls, Balls, Balls'
Youtube yWbE-zIbFG0
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: Is this where it trickles down?


Hey, just because people like him caused their current situation doesn't mean you should be mad at them. You're supposed to be hating the poors.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a picture of our glorious Redeemer, Immortan Jeff turning on the AC.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Even with the intense heat, Amazon warehouses in Kent, Washington, remained open, The Seattle Times reported on Sunday. One facility in the Kent warehouse complex ran "power hours" in some departments, where workers were asked to move as quickly as possible for an hour, in order to juice productivity, the Times reported, citing workers at the facility.

Completely dehydrating the workers is one way to prevent them from having to piss in jugs I guess.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've proved my point.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, every office building that has air conditioning should be opening up its lobbies for the public.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile one of their warehouses in WA, which has no A/C, somehow thought it was a good idea to have a power hour.
I do hope the employees call OSHA on this. The guidelines on working with unusual heat are very clear in most states, let's hope they are over there.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know, we could just cut off his balls.

That would be cool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's got Big Balls.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's send him to Saturn with that Musk fellow. That is all.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: "Can't take the heat in Seattle today? You'll get over it."
 
roc6783
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Meanwhile one of their warehouses in WA, which has no A/C, somehow thought it was a good idea to have a power hour.
I do hope the employees call OSHA on this. The guidelines on working with unusual heat are very clear in most states, let's hope they are over there.


Didn't you read the article? A spokesperson said that didn't happen.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My local weed store was shuttered last night due to the heat. They were open during Snowpocalypse 2019 so I was understandably annoyed but then I grew up in Florida without air conditioning so I expect people to suffer.
 
