(Twitter)   Worst episode of Portlandia ever   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you're hot, but are you Portland hot?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred and Carrie are doing tantric yoga in a sweltering panic room?
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Maybe you're hot, but are you Portland hot?


I can't smell your patchouli from three counties away, so...no.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hot before it was cool
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take care you Farkers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And wtf with the "cool" tag

ain't nuthin cool about this
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice packs in the groin and armpits..  This and box fans.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Portland, visit our Rose Gardens located around the area. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm... sweaty Carrie.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.


Roasting. Not boiling.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Welcome to Portland, visit our Rose Gardens located around the area. [Fark user image image 425x566]


Yeah, it sucks that our government refuses to do anything to address poverty, homelessness, and substance addiction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Portland needs more cowbell
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.


A distinction without a difference.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Mmmm... sweaty Carrie.


Hey, Fark is not your per... Huh. Actually yeah, I'm curious now too
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst episode ever; How can you tell?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: Ice packs in the groin and armpits..  This and box fans.


Ice packs in the groin and box fans are redundant.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: Ice packs in the groin and armpits..  This and box fans.


If I'm a guy, should I instead use ballsack fans?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.


Ordinarily I would agree but if you didn't put it in water then you didn't boil it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.


I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is supposed to cool off tomorrow. it will merely be in the 90s for the rest of the week.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.

Ordinarily I would agree but if you didn't put it in water then you didn't boil it.


Broasting.

/pet peeve?
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Results may vary... in the shade.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.


Not that it's much better, but 113-107=6, not 8, right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: And wtf with the "cool" tag

ain't nuthin cool about this


It's irony

/or sarcasm
//I can't tell anymore
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.

Ordinarily I would agree but if you didn't put it in water then you didn't boil it.


The surface of the earth is mostly water.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: casual disregard: austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.

Ordinarily I would agree but if you didn't put it in water then you didn't boil it.

Broasting.

/pet peeve?


Let's ask the brits.

Which is it?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, the vast majority of Earth is underwater. Come on.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

Not that it's much better, but 113-107=6, not 8, right?


Read the follow-up, it hit 115 a few hours later.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.


British boil meat. Everyone else ( except the French, who need a special word) roasts.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, 120 degrees *Fahrenheit*.
Let's see you do that in Celcius, wusses.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: inner ted: And wtf with the "cool" tag

ain't nuthin cool about this

It's irony

/or sarcasm
//I can't tell anymore


It's ironasm!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: austerity101: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

Not that it's much better, but 113-107=6, not 8, right?

Read the follow-up, it hit 115 a few hours later.


Ah, OK, I was going off the embedded tweet. It "only" got up to 111° where I am in the city.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.


Ductless is a popular option for older houses.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: IbiEvacua: Ice packs in the groin and armpits..  This and box fans.

If I'm a guy, should I instead use ballsack fans?


You'd be amazed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: Porous Horace: Mmmm... sweaty Carrie.

Hey, Fark is not your per... Huh. Actually yeah, I'm curious now too


Sleater-Kinney - Restless (Official Audio)
Youtube uPNlINlZ0qM
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

12349876: neongoats: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.

Ductless is a popular option for older houses.


Yeah, just told a coworker about mini-splits today, his house is fine on the main floor and 85 in his office. He doesn't want a window unit due to aesthetics so I told him a mini-split for the two upstairs rooms would cost less than getting an HVAC guy to fix whatever Ryan homes farked up with his system.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.


Also, a huge amount of this city rents. Because no one can afford a house.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least it ain't more than a hunnert 'n fourteen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Ice packs in the groin and armpits..  This and box fans.


How can you put a fan there if you have an ice pack in the way?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

casual disregard: austerity101: casual disregard: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x422]

F*ck you, government, both sides, for doing practically nothing over the past half a century to stop the corporations that are slowly boiling our planet.

Roasting. Not boiling.

A distinction without a difference.

Ordinarily I would agree but if you didn't put it in water then you didn't boil it.


Does being drenched in your own sweat count as being placed in water?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chucknasty: it is supposed to cool off tomorrow. it will merely be in the 90s for the rest of the week.


If you don't have AC tonight is a good night to trap a house full of cold air.  It should actually get cool enough.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chucknasty: it is supposed to cool off tomorrow. it will merely be in the 90s for the rest of the week.


Pssh, you farking dream of the 90s
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.


Further contributing to global warming. It's a vicious cycle.
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Like, the vast majority of Earth is underwater. Come on.


And more will be soon!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: IbiEvacua: Porous Horace: Mmmm... sweaty Carrie.

Hey, Fark is not your per... Huh. Actually yeah, I'm curious now too

[YouTube video: Sleater-Kinney - Restless (Official Audio)]


Also:

Sleater-Kinney - Bad Dance (Official Audio)
Youtube gpOw0GdlBmo
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

valenumr: neongoats: robodog: 107 all-time high, smashed by 8 degrees, that's insane.

/Would like to be an hourly HVAC tech in the PNW right about now
//All the OT you can handle
///Will be like that until the fall easy with all the orders they get for new installs this week.

I don't think people are going to rush to install central air after this. That's a significant expense.

I do think people will stock up on window units of all sizes like a motherfarker though.

Further contributing to global warming. It's a vicious cycle.


The very vast amount of global warming contributions come from like, 100 corporations.

This ain't on consumers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Sure, 120 degrees *Fahrenheit*.
Let's see you do that in Celcius, wusses.


48.89?
 
