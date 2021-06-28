 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   Feds: "So, Detroit, what's this next line item? $13 million on 'stuff?' What stuff?" Detroit: "Uh, stuff. Demolition stuff. What more do you want?"   (freep.com) divider line
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit's local government has been corrupt and dirty for decades.  It continues to deny money and programs to those who deserve it, because of the insider deals and ongoing graft.  It is an ongoing shiatstorm.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone of you has never purchased several pounds of explosives, throw the first sto OW! Goddammit so hard!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$13 million here, $13 million there, pretty soon it starts to add up.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny for the feds to do this considering the Pentagon has "no" idea where billions keep going.

Both are crooked as hell. But it sucks that we don't really have any way to go after them, and we have to rely on the feds to investigate themselves.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Corruption in Detroit? Go on, pull the other one.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Been to Detroit?  Somehow, spending large amounts for demolition seems reasonable in general there.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All that money spent, and still no one knows exactly how to use the three seashells.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Over expenditures on blight removal? No this curse is permanent Detroit
gatherer.wizards.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This. Upon seeing TFH, my first thought was "um... OK... it was for Iraqi reconstruction... yeah, that's it. What's a few pallets of Benjamins between friends?"

/Not excusing it... one absurd decision doesn't justify another.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey Detroit, how's 58 years of uninterrupted Democratic Party rule working out for you? LOL.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ah, the missing $1B pallet of cash in Iraq.
You might be interested to hear that ISIS paid its fighters in dollars*.
Of course there is no correlation.

/*told to me by a Syrian friend whose border city was overrun (and controlled) by them and his brother killed
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh god yeah if they audited my timesheets they'd find a lot of stuff
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Did people think city council and appointed positions and representative maps were about helping?

If the USA collapsed, Detroit would break along those same lines into warlords.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

They should vote in a Republican mayor who will take one look at that $13 million in waste and divert it to his own shell company
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Have you been to Detroit recently? Or for that matter, ever?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tigers are playing
Youtube 5hWXDuZXMAo
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have Detroit come up with the data, or have them do a blood sacrifice of whoever is in charge.  Make the city government fear corruption.  Make them fear it with their very meat and blood.  Bath the city in the blood of city managers until they get a set not on the take.

Do this for all cities and states and the feds.  More blood sacrifices and ritual suicide until the graft is gone.  Bathe the country in blood if need be.

Who was supposed to keep the records of how the money was spent?  Start there and find out why they didn't.  If the excuse isn't "the mayor put a gun to my kid's head and threatened to kill them if I didn't burn the records", politely ask them to commit ritual suicide on steps of city hall as penance for their sins against the country.  Make their children watch.  And stream the whole thing on YouTube.  There is not enough fear in the world.  Especially in the world of people who get to squander tax money.  Asking people nicely to do the right thing has failed.  Time to bring back fear and terror.  Especially to paper pushers who get to steal our money.
 
