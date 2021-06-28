 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   It was all the chipmunk's fault   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: Murica, 8-year-old NH boy, chipmunks, uncle, head  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALVIN !
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: ALVIN !


Was going to say that. Darn you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That article wasn't defensive at all. 122 words, 55 of which covered the police chief's "What? C'mon, it's just a freak accident - it's totally cool to give a gun to an 8-year-old! DON'T JUDGE HIM!"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A likely story. This won't be a popular suspicion around here. The squirrel did it.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they weren't eating those squirrels then it serves him right.
 
Veloram
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe im the weird one, but i just feel like chipmunks are mostly harmless and that hunting them either for fun or to "learn to kill" is just needlessly cruel
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Boooom!!!  Headhsot!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Veloram: Maybe im the weird one, but i just feel like chipmunks are mostly harmless and that hunting them either for fun or to "learn to kill" is just needlessly cruel


After about the 8th time in a row of that damned Chipmunk Christmas song, I understand the urge to hunt them.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm an old Farker. I remember doing that. We lived in "the sticks". I got a .22 to join the rifle club at school. Yea, they had a shooting range in the basement. I used the .22 to shoot many chipmunks and birds. And a groundhog once. I was a nasty kid.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
d23.comView Full Size


They were armed.
 
