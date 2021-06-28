 Skip to content
(CBC)   Before closing shoe store down after 85 years, family discovers hidden door, with "treasures" behind it   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
•       •       •

Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size

Pretty!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the Bata Shoe Museum will be in contact soon.

Or maybe not.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I miss old converse, when they were 19.99 and always fit the same
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that is a gold mine they've got.  I bet people will pay top dollar for new old stock 60s shoes.  And there are 2 more doors behind the shelves - they may actually be even better off in retirement than they planned.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: [i.cbc.ca image 780x520]
Pretty!


Right? Drooling over these. This is such a great story.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that a Married with Children episode?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like the reporter wrote the whole article before asking to get a picture of the shoes and said 'alright, show is the coolest ones you've found'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Interview is over. Thanks.'
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I feel like the reporter wrote the whole article before asking to get a picture of the shoes and said 'alright, show is the coolest ones you've found'

[Fark user image image 425x283]
'Interview is over. Thanks.'


Vintage. Retro. Perfect condition. Quirky, colorful and stylish

What the actual f*ck are you hating on here?
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: [i.cbc.ca image 780x520]
Pretty!


The only problem with that kind of leather lined shoe is that once you sweat in them a few dozen times the leather becomes hard and then it cracks and you now have rawhide shards digging into your feet.

/$250 pair of Italian shoes were the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned when new
//After a few months not so much
///Would have been ok with the price if they had lasted
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So that's where the Ruby Slippers wound up.
 
