(Some Guy)   How do you turn a Dodge Challenger into a Dodge Charger? Ask this guy. (PIC)   (starlocalmedia.com) divider line
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It says they are non-electrical wires.

Well they are now.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mattsko.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stunt jump failed.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
C'mon subby - a car gets hung up on wires in a place called Piano and that's your best shot?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjjt: C'mon subby - a car gets hung up on wires in a place called Piano and that's your best shot?


It says Plano. As in Plano, Texas.....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My dad's last car was a Challenger. Towards the end, I had to come pick him up off the ground. He had no feeling in his extremities. He mashed a phone to death. But he was still driving 80 miles to the casino and back. If he hadn't stopped for gas, my mom wouldn't have known how he was spending his days.
 
