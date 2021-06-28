 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   7-year-old brothers can be pretty bratty especially if they lock their teenage sister in a former bank vault   (upi.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet someone had a buttache when he got home....
 
creckert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And all this time I've just been changing in regular bank vaults
 
Denjiro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: I bet someone had a buttache when he got home....


Pretty sure that is grounds for big sis to get to give little bro a free swirly.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How, pray tell, would this arrangement have ever passed fire safety inspections, etc.?
Wouldn't someone in authority have asked, at least once, "Hey, that big steel door, it doesn't close shut, does it? It does? But it pulls right back open, doesn't it?"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having a welder slap on a bar to prevent this would have been simple and relatively inexpensive.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: How, pray tell, would this arrangement have ever passed fire safety inspections, etc.?
Wouldn't someone in authority have asked, at least once, "Hey, that big steel door, it doesn't close shut, does it? It does? But it pulls right back open, doesn't it?"


I used to live near a pizza place that took over a bank space complete with the old vault where they set up a table.  I assume they blocked the door so it wouldn't close.
 
