(Twitter)   Dame Sarah Gilbert given standing ovation for over a minute at Wimbledon. Gilbert played Darlene Connor on the sitcom "Roseanne," and ... waitaminnit ... sorry, Gilbert was the lead developer of some AstraZenica vaccine; apparently it's a big deal   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's done more for the world than any of those tennis players ever have.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Darlene from Roseanne invented the covid vaccine? There's nothing she can't do!
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A real hero
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That dame did good. What about the chicks, ho's, and biatches?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shes come a long way from Little House on the Prairie, that's for sure!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sara Gilbert was so cute when she was younger. Then she had to turn into a lesbian and not a hot movie lesbian but the softball playing Subaru driving old sweater covered in cat hair for real lesbian. Gross.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sara Gilbert was so cute when she was younger. Then she had to turn into a lesbian and not a hot movie lesbian but the softball playing Subaru driving old sweater covered in cat hair for real lesbian. Gross.


I, for one, have never seen a Subaru play softball. It must be a sight to behold
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sara Gilbert was so cute when she was younger. Then she had to turn into a lesbian and not a hot movie lesbian but the softball playing Subaru driving old sweater covered in cat hair for real lesbian. Gross.


Hmm.  This could be a "read the room" situation for a joke.

I mean it's not like making a joke about how gross Roseanne is.  Everybody agrees with that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Awesome sauce.
 
Ganthet3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is all a misunderstanding.  They were just applauding her.  The standing part of the standing ovation was to try and avoid any blood clots from forming.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: Awesome sauce.


Actually Pfizer is more like awesome sauce.  AZ is more like adaquate sauce.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: RTOGUY: Sara Gilbert was so cute when she was younger. Then she had to turn into a lesbian and not a hot movie lesbian but the softball playing Subaru driving old sweater covered in cat hair for real lesbian. Gross.

Hmm.  This could be a "read the room" situation for a joke.

I mean it's not like making a joke about how gross Roseanne is.  Everybody agrees with that.


Roseanne even agrees with that she made it part of her comedy and she's done pretty well for herself.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ganthet3: This is all a misunderstanding.  They were just applauding her.  The standing part of the standing ovation was to try and avoid any blood clots from forming.


See, now THAT'S a good joke for this.  Not rants about how gross someone thinks the other S. Gilbert is.  Especially, as I said before, with Roseanne around.
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They've been working on the AZ vaccine for twenty years since the first sars virus and I had a lot of hope for it when the pandemic started but it got totally blown out in efficacy by the German and USA mRNA vaccines.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yea, I'd stand and applaud her and the rest of the vaccine developers and researchers. If it wasn't for them, a lot more of us would have been wheezing our last ove the past year.

And let's not forget the medical professionals: nurses, EMTs, PAs, who staffed the vaccination sites.
 
