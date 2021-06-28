 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Flipped car, Check. Hit a tree and playground, Check. 7 year old driver, Che....wait what?   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reincarnated grandfather missed out on finding the farmer's market.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they really need to bring back the manual transmission
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Learned how to drive at age 6. Didn't have my first major accident until age 27.
/
Never got a driver's license.
//
The government does not have a right to monitor my motion from place A to place B.
///
Monkeys like oral sex for fun.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
According to the family, he then walked home to tell them.


That's the ballsy part
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
alexonfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His future as a US senator is now all but assured?
 
