 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Seattle gets slapped with air quality alert on top of everything else. Ozone isn't just a bad boy band, it's also a health risk   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 7:11 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Ozone an indica or sativa strain?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breakin' (There's No Stopping Us)
Youtube kXjeffuvRhw
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool sirens.  What do they sound like?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Average story bro:

I am in Riverside, CA right now, and it's actually less toasty than back home.

Everyone is the Seattle area....stay cool.
 
strutin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#ThoughtsAndPrayersForWenatchee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And for the final trick, the Cascadia Subduction Zone slips,...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Officials said the ozone readings were expected to be especially high in the Cascade foothills, from Issaquah eastward, and around North Bend and Enumclaw. Air quality in both of Washington's largest counties was forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Jesus, all the way up to Enumclaw? That's enough to make you a little hoarse.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah the sky was scorching red at sunset yesterday, the haze view over Vashon was a gross murky brown this morning from the western shore of Seattle. Last year was an awesome clear view all the way out to Brown's Point with the SAH order clearing the air. Been like that up until yesterday, minus the wildfire muck. It was nice while it lasted.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been pushing for a central AC unit for a couple years now and I'm hoping the wife is finally on board after this shiat. We've got a portable unit for the bedroom which is holding up pretty well but the rest of the house is a lost cause. Oh well, plants dying, what can ya do? Imma go get baked and rub ice cubes on the cats.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I've been pushing for a central AC unit for a couple years now and I'm hoping the wife is finally on board after this shiat. We've got a portable unit for the bedroom which is holding up pretty well but the rest of the house is a lost cause. Oh well, plants dying, what can ya do? Imma go get baked and rub ice cubes on the cats.


planet's*. maybe I'm already a bit baked.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two miles from downtown and the heat index is 106. Oh well, I'm off to paint the basement. This sucks but we'll live. Most of us anyway!
 
ocelot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snow cone advisory.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
O-Zone - now with less Gary Brolsma:
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei [DANCE 2021 mix]
Youtube 4a0R4oINEqc
 
Jeff73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Karma Chameleon: I've been pushing for a central AC unit for a couple years now and I'm hoping the wife is finally on board after this shiat. We've got a portable unit for the bedroom which is holding up pretty well but the rest of the house is a lost cause. Oh well, plants dying, what can ya do? Imma go get baked and rub ice cubes on the cats.

planet's*. maybe I'm already a bit baked.


If your place is as hot as mine, both work.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ozone Baby (1990 Remaster)
Youtube qalwvSFPOiU
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Karma Chameleon: I've been pushing for a central AC unit for a couple years now and I'm hoping the wife is finally on board after this shiat. We've got a portable unit for the bedroom which is holding up pretty well but the rest of the house is a lost cause. Oh well, plants dying, what can ya do? Imma go get baked and rub ice cubes on the cats.

planet's*. maybe I'm already a bit baked.


I assumed you were a heartbroken.gardner
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What exactly does all that ozone stuff meant?
My whole life I've never let the ozone warning keep me inside I'm still alive
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What exactly does all that ozone stuff meant?
My whole life I've never let the ozone warning keep me inside I'm still alive


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/63768​1​5/

Its really really bad for you, especially with continued exposure.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Things are going to get a LOT worse in the coming years.

I am 54 and I am very relieved I don't have any children. I hope I can live out my years someplace that won't be on fire.

I am looking at you Scandinavia.
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My "cup is half full" thought during this has been "at least it ain't smoky from the forest fires"

And I mean that 1000%
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: waxbeans: What exactly does all that ozone stuff meant?
My whole life I've never let the ozone warning keep me inside I'm still alive

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/637681​5/

Its really really bad for you, especially with continued exposure.


How do you read the actual report and just not the abstract?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
108ºF here. Central air in the house proper, but the AC and furnace are both well beyond their expected operating lifetime - we're saving right now to replace everything (read "$13K") in the October/November timeframe.

Meanwhile, the garage, which was enclosed some time in the '70s and turned into a rec room and laundry room, has no ductwork. I'm opening it up & running the ceiling fan in there in the hopes of ensuring that the chest freezer doesn't die.

If we get through the next couple of days, we'll be fine, but right now I'm whistling past the graveyard...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a Starbucks near you, Perriair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.