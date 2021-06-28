 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   VDOT: Teaching more and more people to misspell "ludicrous"   (wavy.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L, U, D, A, C, R, I, S
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
richmondmagazine.comView Full Size

wmra.orgView Full Size

VDOT does seem to have a sense of humor.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When in doubt, aim for the VDOT.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LewDux:

Thank you, was coming in to do something similar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MythDragon:VDOT does seem to have a sense of humor.

At least this guy does.

VDOT: Changeable Message Signs
Youtube UwFHWMOpw-g
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
