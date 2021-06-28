 Skip to content
(UPI)   "Recipients of mistaken bank deposits are not allowed to keep the money." But when the mistake is $50 billion you could at least give them a few hundred grand for being honest   (upi.com) divider line
42
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Few banks, if any, could survive you withdrawing $50 billion.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: Few banks, if any, could survive you withdrawing $50 billion.


Depends on the nature of the error.  If the money never existed, sure, but if it's just a transfer that ended up in the wrong account, then they'd be fine as long as they got it back.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: Few banks, if any, could survive you withdrawing $50 billion.


I heard a joke about Jeff Bezos that when he writes a check, the bank bounces.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.


You're not the first person to think of this, by a longshot.  If you never rightfully possessed the money, then you have no right to the proceeds of that money, even if it was the result of prudent, safe investments, and you give back everything of the principal.

The trick is, if you do rightfully possess the money, and there's no law or contract right saying exactly what you have to do with it, then you can invest it and take the proceeds.  So the trick is to convince someone to just let you hold $50,000,000,000, for just a little while - just long enough to get a 0.1% net return on something.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely you jest subby, banks aren't human.   Hell, not a lot of humans would unfortunately either
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a story where an innocent bank , for once, doesnt get victimized by some random citizen.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby acts like this is a choice, like finding a wallet in the parking lot.  It's not.  Don't give it back, and you get to go to jail.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet if you accidentally send money to the wrong company it is a nightmare to get it back to the point of just taking the loss
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bank reversed the mistake within four days

I could spend an awful lot of money in four days.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should at least be able to keep the interest.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move it to an interest bearing account for 30 days. Pull the interest, and then inform the bank of their mistake.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before they were bought by Ameritrade...Datek goofed about $230K into my piddly account.  I let them know.  It went away, chop chop.  Guess how many "thank you's" I got.  Screw those guys.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And yet if you accidentally send money to the wrong company it is a nightmare to get it back to the point of just taking the loss


Bank error in your favor? That's theft and you'll be arrested.
Error in the banks favor that they won't give back to you? Sorry. That's a civil matter.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: the bank reversed the mistake within four days

I could spend an awful lot of money in four days.


Go to the local branch and ask for a $1M cash withdrawal. Either the manager realizes the mistake and alerts corporate, or you just might get that cash.

I'm guessing I could hide out comfortably on one of several Native American reservations for many, many years. Make it worth their while, and you're golden.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just find the idea of withdrawing it amusing. How would you possibly withdraw it? At best you could transfer it somewhere.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Move it to an interest bearing account for 30 days. Pull the interest, and then inform the bank of their mistake.


You should be able to make over 20 million in interest even at 0.5% interest for just a month. Difficulty is finding an account that will let you deposit 50 billion heh.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Move it to an interest bearing account for 30 days. Pull the interest, and then inform the bank of their mistake.

You should be able to make over 20 million in interest even at 0.5% interest for just a month. Difficulty is finding an account that will let you deposit 50 billion heh.


The swiss used to be well known for it
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"when you steal $600, you can just disappear. When you steal 600 million, they will find you, unless they think you're already dead."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: abhorrent1: the bank reversed the mistake within four days

I could spend an awful lot of money in four days.

Go to the local branch and ask for a $1M cash withdrawal. Either the manager realizes the mistake and alerts corporate, or you just might get that cash.

I'm guessing I could hide out comfortably on one of several Native American reservations for many, many years. Make it worth their while, and you're golden.


You withdraw 9999.00 and every law enforcement agency in the US knows, a one million dollar withdrawal, will probably set off fireworks in Lyon at Interpol.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is much more Fark worthy smaller numbers, but more interesting outcome (plus Indian back-office IT disaster-waiting-to-happen app design, it's intuitive to somebody...)  Citibank made a serious boo-boo

The Citibank case dealt with a $900 million payment sent in error to the lenders of Revlon, Inc., in the midst of a fraught dispute over the loan restructuring. Surprising most market participants, the court ruled that the lenders who refused to return the funds to the administrative agent were entitled to keep the money
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: "when you steal $600, you can just disappear. When you steal 600 million, they will find you, unless they think you're already dead."


By the time they figure out what went wrong, you'll be sitting on a beach, earning twenty percent.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I just find the idea of withdrawing it amusing. How would you possibly withdraw it? At best you could transfer it somewhere.


You don't even need to transfer it all. Find some island where people hide money and has no extradition so they won't arrest you, transfer a few million and retire on a tropical island. Depending on the bank, they may not even bother wasting their time chasing a few million.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scale is important. 50 billion is an insane amount of money.

Savings interest is usually calculated daily (to prevent people moving in large amounts of money on interest day, then moving it out again).

Why withdraw even a million, when you can not report it, collect 1% savings interest for say, 2 weeks, and net yourself just short of 14 million when the month rolls over.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: abhorrent1: the bank reversed the mistake within four days

I could spend an awful lot of money in four days.

Go to the local branch and ask for a $1M cash withdrawal. Either the manager realizes the mistake and alerts corporate, or you just might get that cash.

I'm guessing I could hide out comfortably on one of several Native American reservations for many, many years. Make it worth their while, and you're golden.


I think my credit union's limit is currently about $4k that you can get out in cash without prior notice.  But you also hit the ATM and get the limit there, too.

You might even have problems getting out that much on paydays from a credit union that's associated with a specific company

I haven't tried going from branch to branch and asking to withdraw the limit
 
nsstick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I want to know is: who owns the account it was supposed to be deposited into?
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Open a line of credit with the error.Bank sorts out original error.?Profit.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hammettman: Open a line of credit with the error.Bank sorts out original error.?Profit.


Now, with proper formatting included:

1. Open a line of credit with the error.
2. Bank sorts out original error.
3. ?
4. Profit.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nsstick: What I want to know is: who owns the account it was supposed to be deposited into?


Someone was working from home and their cat stepped on the keyboard.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.


From what I have read in the past about events like this is that if you so much as move it out of the account into which it was deposited you are in deep schitt, because even if you do not spend any of it they car argue that moving it is still theft. And if it was deposited into an interest earning account I imagine they would scrub any interest you accrued from the erroneous deposit.
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems to me that they have a valid claim on the *interest* on the $50B. Let's see, $1/$1000 would give them....
 
AeAe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Scale is important. 50 billion is an insane amount of money.

Savings interest is usually calculated daily (to prevent people moving in large amounts of money on interest day, then moving it out again).

Why withdraw even a million, when you can not report it, collect 1% savings interest for say, 2 weeks, and net yourself just short of 14 million when the month rolls over.


--
I'm assuming you don't know how interest rates work
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nuuu: Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.

You're not the first person to think of this, by a longshot.  If you never rightfully possessed the money, then you have no right to the proceeds of that money, even if it was the result of prudent, safe investments, and you give back everything of the principal.

The trick is, if you do rightfully possess the money, and there's no law or contract right saying exactly what you have to do with it, then you can invest it and take the proceeds.  So the trick is to convince someone to just let you hold $50,000,000,000, for just a little while - just long enough to get a 0.1% net return on something.


And yet, if the bank accidentally overcharges a fee on my account they don't give back the overdraft fees until I take them to court.

Especially nowadays that's still only 50-50 that the judge would agree with me.
 
meathome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.


I can answer this one because a bank did this to me (as in took a deposit intended for me and put it in someone else's bank account).  The bank didn't blink an eye after several months of being aware of the issue.  Person to whom they accidentally deposited the money even closed all their accounts at that bank in order to do precisely what you said.  Bank did not care.

And they kept telling me that the transfer hadn't gone through because... reasons (usually they'd tell me that it was due to a backlog of transfer activities and mine was caught in the mix).  I eventually figured out what happened, and one of their customer reps accidentally let it slip that the money was accidentally transferred to a client who closed their account.

Why didn't the bank file charges against the person you may ask?  Because the amount wasn't enough to warrant the bad publicity and extra scrutiny they'd get if they did (we're talking healthy 6-figures here).  Me?  Oh... they let me know that they were a very large company with a very good legal team, so it'd cost me more to take them to court than it would for them to reimburse me the money they lost due to their negligence.

Spoke with several lawyers, and they didn't want to touch it because not enough money was involved (again, we're talking very healthy 6-figures here), but to give them a shout if it ever happened again and we were talking about $2 Million or more in losses.  Nice.

FDIC, etc.?  Didn't even bother to return calls/emails.

Finally got the ear of someone who could make it public, and they did.  That's the only reason it was resolved.  Basically, they were shamed into doing it, because the potential public blowback would be too great.

The person who stole the money?  Bank still hasn't decided to go after them, and they never notified authorities about the fraud (which they're required to do within a certain period of time).  I ended up getting someone's attention within the law enforcement community who can assist with this, but they made it clear that unless a lot of money was involved, or I had some "pull", that they normally wouldn't get involved in this and let the bank take care of it on their end (thankfully, I'm persistent).
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AeAe: dyhchong: Scale is important. 50 billion is an insane amount of money.

Savings interest is usually calculated daily (to prevent people moving in large amounts of money on interest day, then moving it out again).

Why withdraw even a million, when you can not report it, collect 1% savings interest for say, 2 weeks, and net yourself just short of 14 million when the month rolls over.

--
I'm assuming you don't know how interest rates work


You would assume wrong. Go on, clarify.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.


My personal troll move would be to pull out all of my money (including interest if it's continuously accumulated), freeze the account through the automated system but not call fraud protection (who would un-freeze it) and then contact actual law enforcement instead to report the account as potentially being used in money laundering or something.

Don't try to financially gain from property that's not yours, that's wandering very close to conversion territory (not exactly theft, but basically equivalent to it)... but tying up a large amount of some farking scammer corporation's funds for two or three days would be immensely entertaining, and honestly a single-transfer transaction in the billions probably is fraud of some kind so it's not like you're even lying.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Overdraft fees should be illegal.
Bank errors should pay the erroneously gifted individuals a set gratuity for the inconvenience. $100?
The interest of all bank errors should go to me for solving this problem.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Overdraft fees should be illegal.
Bank errors should pay the erroneously gifted individuals a set gratuity for the inconvenience. $100?
The interest of all bank errors should go to me for solving this problem.


Anything other than $200 should be a crime.

kkingdavid.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Years ago a guy deposited a check he got in the mail that was a "come on"

"Send us money and this is what the check will look like" sort of thing

$95,000

Put it in an ATM and 10 days later it cleared.

He thought about it for awhile, went to the bank, they cave him a cashier check for the amount and he put it in a safety deposit box.

He held onto it for a bit all while making the rounds and getting legal advice.

In the end he decided to give it back.....yup, bank never said a word of thanks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
50 billion buys you a pretty good defense lawyer.

I owe you 1000 bucks, that's my problem.
I owe you 50 billion, that's your problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meathome: Driedsponge: Hypothetically, how long would you have before you had to give it back?  If you could hold out for 30 days, even a strategically safe investment could earn you a few million before you got all the way through a criminal trial.

I can answer this one because a bank did this to me (as in took a deposit intended for me and put it in someone else's bank account).  The bank didn't blink an eye after several months of being aware of the issue.  Person to whom they accidentally deposited the money even closed all their accounts at that bank in order to do precisely what you said.  Bank did not care.

And they kept telling me that the transfer hadn't gone through because... reasons (usually they'd tell me that it was due to a backlog of transfer activities and mine was caught in the mix).  I eventually figured out what happened, and one of their customer reps accidentally let it slip that the money was accidentally transferred to a client who closed their account.

Why didn't the bank file charges against the person you may ask?  Because the amount wasn't enough to warrant the bad publicity and extra scrutiny they'd get if they did (we're talking healthy 6-figures here).  Me?  Oh... they let me know that they were a very large company with a very good legal team, so it'd cost me more to take them to court than it would for them to reimburse me the money they lost due to their negligence.

Spoke with several lawyers, and they didn't want to touch it because not enough money was involved (again, we're talking very healthy 6-figures here), but to give them a shout if it ever happened again and we were talking about $2 Million or more in losses.  Nice.

FDIC, etc.?  Didn't even bother to return calls/emails.

Finally got the ear of someone who could make it public, and they did.  That's the only reason it was resolved.  Basically, they were shamed into doing it, because the potential public blowback would be too great.

The person who stole the money?  Bank still hasn't decided to go after them, and they never notified authorities about the fraud (which they're required to do within a certain period of time).  I ended up getting someone's attention within the law enforcement community who can assist with this, but they made it clear that unless a lot of money was involved, or I had some "pull", that they normally wouldn't get involved in this and let the bank take care of it on their end (thankfully, I'm persistent).


Wait. I should have kept the 9K accidentally placed in my bank account?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Years ago a guy deposited a check he got in the mail that was a "come on"

"Send us money and this is what the check will look like" sort of thing

$95,000

Put it in an ATM and 10 days later it cleared.

He thought about it for awhile, went to the bank, they cave him a cashier check for the amount and he put it in a safety deposit box.

He held onto it for a bit all while making the rounds and getting legal advice.

In the end he decided to give it back.....yup, bank never said a word of thanks.


CSB:
At the grocery store.  I asked the girl "Can I get 100 cash back?" She said she had enough to cover it. I change my mind and only punch in 80. She gives me the 100.

I get the money and notice she gave me too much. I hold out a 20 and say, 'I only got 80, you gave me an extra 20.' She gives me a look of disgust like I was trying to fark her over on purpose, sort of grunts "ugh" at me, and snatches it back out of my hand and goes back to scanning the next customer.

Fine, I guess I'll just keep it next time so I don't bother you.
 
