(The US Sun)   Space Force preparing to protect and defend US interests against the dreaded Moon People
55
    Moon, SPACE Force, Earth, official report, Donald Trump, US interests, Air Force Research Laboratory, Natural satellite  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really, really wanted that show to be good.  It had everything that should have made it good.  And it sucked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time Moon War 1 happens Trumps dipshiat youngest kid will be at just the right age to fake a bone spur to get out of it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spaaaaaaaaaaaaace Fooooooooooooorce!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Space Force is the product of Trump, it's only fair for him and his brood to be on the first rocket aimed at Mars.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I really, really wanted that show to be good.  It had everything that should have made it good.  And it sucked.


I don't think it SUCKED, but it wasn't as good as it could be.  I think you see Steve Carrell and think The Office and it's not The Office.

I LOVED John Malkovich and I NEVER liked him before.

And I genuinely want to know why Lisa Kudrow went to jail!!

/side note: While watching I kept saying "Boy, that Hannah looks familiar!!" but I couldn't place her.  Then BAM!

Iden Versio from Battlefront II!  Crazy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, if the military says it needs more money for imaginary threats, then we'd better give it to them. Maybe next generation we'll get around to healthcare.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to protect trade routes once the whaling starts.  The Uranus Pirates are especially sneaky.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret footage of exclusive Space Force™ spacefaring vehicle has been uncovered. May the Force™ be with us®.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
modulomag.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMG NOT THE MOON WARS!!!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For All Mankind - Moon Marine Deployment
Youtube aLvfsyY4G7Q
Does anyone hear ride of the valkyries?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Primer on Cislunar Space"

Cislunar is a sexual orientation?
 
Axeofjudgement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not care until we have an A10 that can go BRRRRRRRRRRRRT on the lunar surface.

I mean let's look at all the movies through the years. What's a Jedi gonna do when BRRRRRRT happens?

Marvin Martin? Pink mist.

Those cute tactical nukes in Starship troopers? Adorable.

Make Brrrrrrt the interplanetary warcry.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's The Sun so I guess some of the flat earthers are right: the moon does not exist.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's not the Moon people, subby.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Force sounds like the cushiest job ever.
WTF actual work would anyone so employed do all day?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's so farking dumb I almost assumed it was true.

Thankfully the sun was not there.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're no threat to me. I'll just take them out with my trusty Jewish space laser.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: [Fark user image 579x443]


old minds think alike.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Space Force, I hope you can see this, because I'm doing it as hard as I can.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Space Force training is... a little unconventional.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But when you consider what they're up against...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Space Force sounds like the cushiest job ever.
WTF actual work would anyone so employed do all day?


The same things they have been doing for decades when they were part of the Air Force
 
Alebak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyday that """branch""" exists is more tax money laundered to douchebags that could've gone to building a hospital, or a bridge that hopefully won't collapse, or infrastructure to help lessen the impact of climate change, or literally anything that might be useful instead.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The last time I had to fight on a moon it was kinda lame....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alebak: Everyday that """branch""" exists is more tax money laundered to douchebags that could've gone to building a hospital, or a bridge that hopefully won't collapse, or infrastructure to help lessen the impact of climate change, or literally anything that might be useful instead.


How's your phones map app working for you?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love how they throw in this line:

"The US government last week admitted they could not explain 144 sightings of flying objects spotted since 2004."

To imply the people are talking about conflict with aliens when they are really talking about the Chinese (and Russian to a lesser extent).
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Do not care until we have an A10 that can go BRRRRRRRRRRRRT on the lunar surface.

I mean let's look at all the movies through the years. What's a Jedi gonna do when BRRRRRRT happens?

Marvin Martin? Pink mist.

Those cute tactical nukes in Starship troopers? Adorable.

Make Brrrrrrt the interplanetary warcry.


Have you watched The Expanse? It's full of BRRRRRT, and it's glorious.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the one hand, the moon is the ultimate high ground (see Moon is a Harsh Mistress). On the other hand, it a heck of an expensive battlefield if it's contested. If only there was some sort of international treaty that bans the militarization of space.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alebak: Everyday that """branch""" exists is more tax money laundered to douchebags that could've gone to building a hospital, or a bridge that hopefully won't collapse, or infrastructure to help lessen the impact of climate change, or literally anything that might be useful instead.


Much as we like to make fun of Trump's Space Force announcement and whatnot, this was in the works for a long time before he came down that f*cking gold-tone escalator.  It's an attempt to bring all the different agencies that do space stuff under one umbrella, so they are all on the same page.  This is important, since space is the next step for us exploration-wise.

Also, lots of good things come out of the science that space work does.  GPS, as mentioned, but also things like teeny-tiny cameras that fit in phones, laptops, memory foam, and sneakers with better foot support than Chucks.
 
Axeofjudgement [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Axeofjudgement: Do not care until we have an A10 that can go BRRRRRRRRRRRRT on the lunar surface.

I mean let's look at all the movies through the years. What's a Jedi gonna do when BRRRRRRT happens?

Marvin Martin? Pink mist.

Those cute tactical nukes in Starship troopers? Adorable.

Make Brrrrrrt the interplanetary warcry.

Have you watched The Expanse? It's full of BRRRRRT, and it's glorious.


I think I tried once but didn't get into it.

I may now have to rethink this.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Im_Gumby:

We smoke while we flip the bird
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the dreaded moon people were from Amtrak country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do we need military frontier? What the hell even is that? How about we iron out the sustainable energy frontier, or the stable housing frontier, or the stop people from starving to death on earth frontier, really anything to stabilize where the world is now and not the indiscriminate killing frontier for dick wagging rights.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Alebak: Everyday that """branch""" exists is more tax money laundered to douchebags that could've gone to building a hospital, or a bridge that hopefully won't collapse, or infrastructure to help lessen the impact of climate change, or literally anything that might be useful instead.

How's your phones map app working for you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
... need to get the cancel culture on that bullshiat right there.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I love how they throw in this line:

"The US government last week admitted they could not explain 144 sightings of flying objects spotted since 2004."

To imply the people are talking about conflict with aliens when they are really talking about the Chinese (and Russian to a lesser extent).


Could not explain 144 sightings? That's a gross failure.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
War on the moon implies resources. Exactly what resources can be mined / delivered, in a cost efficient manner?

If nothing, then we're preparing to fight a war over the coolest flag placement?

Fark off with that noise. Where's my god damn healthcare!?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: They're no threat to me. I'll just take them out with my trusty Jewish space laser.


Jews in Space (Mel Brooks)
Youtube ZAZhtT-dUyo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: johnny_vegas: Alebak: Everyday that """branch""" exists is more tax money laundered to douchebags that could've gone to building a hospital, or a bridge that hopefully won't collapse, or infrastructure to help lessen the impact of climate change, or literally anything that might be useful instead.

How's your phones map app working for you?

[Fark user image image 500x482]


That's embarrassing
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This article confirms my fear. Space Force will be followed by a blurb about trump establishing it with quotes of him saying stupid shiat. 'It's going to be something. So important.' Well, yes Don, it is something. Importance is debatable, if not outright laughable.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buntz: Benevolent Misanthrope: I really, really wanted that show to be good.  It had everything that should have made it good.  And it sucked.

I don't think it SUCKED, but it wasn't as good as it could be.  I think you see Steve Carrell and think The Office and it's not The Office.

I LOVED John Malkovich and I NEVER liked him before.

And I genuinely want to know why Lisa Kudrow went to jail!!

/side note: While watching I kept saying "Boy, that Hannah looks familiar!!" but I couldn't place her.  Then BAM!

Iden Versio from Battlefront II!  Crazy!

[Fark user image 600x338]


Janina Gavankar will always be Ms. Dewey in my mind. A not great search engine, but for damn sure an entertaining one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Screw you, Cortana.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


