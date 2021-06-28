 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Beer company's promotion to find £15k solid gold beer cans inserted into packages turns out to be less Willy Wonka and more toy Yoda   (theguardian.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gold Case - 30 Rock
Youtube HWkwcB1Guf8
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brewdog said it stood by the £15,000 value placed on the cans, 50 of which have been made.
It said the valuation was "reasonable based on multiple factors - including the price we paid for its manufacture, the constituent metal and quality of the final product, the standard retail markup and the rarity and uniqueness of the cans."

LOLOLOL  "standard retail markup"?  "Rarity and uniqueness?"  This sounds alot like Trump's valuation of his brand.

But the company said it could not guarantee their value on the open market and declined to answer whether it would buy the can back for £15,000 minus costs.

If I were these people, I'd be looking for a lawyer who would sue for that plus costs.  But then, I don't know much about the British judicial system, it may not work like it does in the US.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brewdog....MEH.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tis only the gold in our urine that we shall find.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewdog said it stood by the £15,000 value placed on the cans, 50 of which have been made.
It said the valuation was "reasonable based on multiple factors - including the price we paid for its manufacture, the constituent metal and quality of the final product, the standard retail markup and the rarity and uniqueness of the cans."

LOLOLOL  "standard retail markup"?  "Rarity and uniqueness?"  This sounds alot like Trump's valuation of his brand.

But the company said it could not guarantee their value on the open market and declined to answer whether it would buy the can back for £15,000 minus costs.

If I were these people, I'd be looking for a lawyer who would sue for that plus costs.  But then, I don't know much about the British judicial system, it may not work like it does in the US.


Came here for this, leaving with a grin. BrewDog needs to be sued into non-existence for that statement alone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, I'm going to be giving away $10M* !

* in the form of an NFT of a picture of my butthole, which I value at $10M.  Market price not guaranteed; value of NFT may fluctuate with market demand
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. BrewDog.

*reads article*

Yep.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of those do I need to get the harrier jet?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a novelty can.  What did they expect?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Tis only the gold in our urine that we shall find.


Turns out it was my real girlfriend all along.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: It's a novelty can.  What did they expect?


That the item they were told was in the box was, indeed, in the box.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now these are technically "solid gold beer cans" which don't require a second look:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/okay, just the last two are cans, but you get the idea.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a bunch of farking amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Honey I bought some beers and won this for you
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.


shares that don't exist, but might at some point in the future if the finally decide to go public and not just change their minds
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, the more I think about it, it does look like a genuine mistake.

It would be a legitimate valuation if they had said a "prize" worth 15k, as the 10k in shares and VIP tour would have made up most of that.

Dear People Of The World,

10 solid gold Punk IPA cans are hidden in Punk 12-packs which will ship from our online shop over the next 4 weeks.

Winners receive a gold can prize worth £15K, a gold can, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Importantly, the phrasing in question was never included in the detailed terms and conditions of the competition, nor in the wording informing the lucky winners of their prize," said BrewDog.

That is not important at all. You made official company statements which were intentionally untrue and led to people giving you money. Simple fraud.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.


Not necessarily true.  I'm so strong I can't tell the difference between a pillowcase full of iron ingots and a box of cotton balls just by picking them up.  It's all the same to me.
*squat flex*
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: Now these are technically "solid gold beer cans" which don't require a second look:

[Fark user image 650x400]

/okay, just the last two are cans, but you get the idea.


that stuff is not bad.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.


I remember when this was announced. I proposed they make it "solid gold" by scaling it down and using a foam filled 2 part aluminum can sabot. In a case it would weigh exactly the same as a regular can, and have the same size and feel. Once they opened the pack, they could open the fake aluminum sleeve (top and bottom half) discard the styrofoam core and find the solid gold (miniature) can. Everybody would have been happy.

But a gold plated hollow brass 'trophy' can?

Dude has a false advertising case.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: dyhchong: Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.

shares that don't exist, but might at some point in the future if the finally decide to go public and not just change their minds


The shares absolutely exist. I am a part of three non-publicly traded companies with various quantities of shareholding.

If a company sells, I get a cut. I also have a claim on any dividends.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You saw people claiming that that they'd ordered 20 cases to stock up, all on the basis of it being a 'solid gold' can.

Veruca Salt's Golden Ticket
Youtube b9mba2qb9do
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: "Importantly, the phrasing in question was never included in the detailed terms and conditions of the competition, nor in the wording informing the lucky winners of their prize," said BrewDog.

That is not important at all. You made official company statements which were intentionally untrue and led to people giving you money. Simple fraud.


Why should Brewdog, be sued, for fraud, someone else noticed??
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: In other news, I'm going to be giving away $10M* !

* in the form of an NFT of a picture of my butthole, which I value at $10M.  Market price not guaranteed; value of NFT may fluctuate with market demand


Go on.....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Dead for Tax Reasons: dyhchong: Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.

shares that don't exist, but might at some point in the future if the finally decide to go public and not just change their minds

The shares absolutely exist. I am a part of three non-publicly traded companies with various quantities of shareholding.

If a company sells, I get a cut. I also have a claim on any dividends.



ok, they exist. they're just effectively worthless at this point

Finding the gold can also meant Craig received £10,000 of BrewDog shares, which are not freely tradable unless the company goes ahead with a long-anticipated stock market float, widely tipped to happen this year.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.


Yeah but those are my ass-pennies
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.

I can grab a handful of pennies penis and have it be 50 cents exactly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "You saw people claiming that that they'd ordered 20 cases to stock up, all on the basis of it being a 'solid gold' can.

[YouTube video: Veruca Salt's Golden Ticket]


????
And now I'm starting to wonder did they mean that it was solid all the way through or did it just mean that it was a gold can with beer?
I don't know about you but that seems intentionally vague.


I would contend that 14 karat gold can and solid gold can mean two different things.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they didn't promise bar towels...

/ducks and runs
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the laws are like in Scotland (or Wales) but it seems like that brewery better be ready to buy those cans back for $15k each.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term, gold, was meant as a description of the color.  Case closed, pay me attorney fees.  Also, the Solid Gold dancers weren't gold either.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: In other news, I'm going to be giving away $10M* !

* in the form of an NFT of a picture of my butthole, which I value at $10M.  Market price not guaranteed; value of NFT may fluctuate with market demand


Have you had many entries?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: tyyreaunn: In other news, I'm going to be giving away $10M* !

* in the form of an NFT of a picture of my butthole, which I value at $10M.  Market price not guaranteed; value of NFT may fluctuate with market demand

Have you had many entries?


It's had a lot of entries.

/phrasing
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former BrewDog staff accuse craft beer firm of culture of fear
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember when this was announced. I proposed they make it "solid gold" by scaling it down and using a foam filled 2 part aluminum can sabot. In a case it would weigh exactly the same as a regular can, and have the same size and feel. Once they opened the pack, they could open the fake aluminum sleeve (top and bottom half) discard the styrofoam core and find the solid gold (miniature) can. Everybody would have been happy.


I remember when it was announced too, because there were a couple of threads here about it with people posting that you'd notice the weight, but IIRC winning packs had some Wonka-esque golden ticket that you'd redeem for the actual prize.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Former BrewDog staff accuse craft beer firm of culture of fear


They would have been much more successful two or three decades ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Watubi: The term, gold, was meant as a description of the color.  Case closed, pay me attorney fees.  Also, the Solid Gold dancers weren't gold either.


🙄
Okay, toy Yoda.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Former BrewDog staff accuse craft beer firm of culture of fear


There's some shady shiat on the financial side as well. TBH finance stuff makes my eyes glaze over, but the gist of that article seems to be that early individual investors are going to be screwed if/when it goes public.

Hmm, I tried to link to an FT article, but Fark doesn't like them. The article isn't paywalled for me, but I guess since I can't link to it, search for "Punk rebellion: BrewDog's crowdfunding investors start to lose faith" for the actual article.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: dyhchong: Dead for Tax Reasons: dyhchong: Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.

shares that don't exist, but might at some point in the future if the finally decide to go public and not just change their minds

The shares absolutely exist. I am a part of three non-publicly traded companies with various quantities of shareholding.

If a company sells, I get a cut. I also have a claim on any dividends.


ok, they exist. they're just effectively worthless at this point

Finding the gold can also meant Craig received £10,000 of BrewDog shares, which are not freely tradable unless the company goes ahead with a long-anticipated stock market float, widely tipped to happen this year.


They aren't worthless.  They're shares, they just aren't listed.  Perfectly common arrangement, and the widely distributed Brewdog shareholding is a health sigh.

The problem however is that Brewdog are unscrupulous, exploitative scumbags in all kinds of ways.  Holding their shares is a sign of bad taste at best.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meanmutton: leeksfromchichis: It's a novelty can.  What did they expect?

That the item they were told was in the box was, indeed, in the box.


It was.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The world needs another brewery like it needs another music streaming service or youtuber.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Dead for Tax Reasons: dyhchong: Winners receive a gold can worth £15K, £10k of BrewDog shares & VIP tour of our Brewery.

Capital K for the valuation, it's worth 15 pounds Kelvin.

Second part is worth mentioning, though. I'll take the shares if they don't want them.

shares that don't exist, but might at some point in the future if the finally decide to go public and not just change their minds

The shares absolutely exist. I am a part of three non-publicly traded companies with various quantities of shareholding.

If a company sells, I get a cut. I also have a claim on any dividends.


Um.... sure

So I was one of the investors in Drew's ISP.  When he sold, he and the other main investor got cash, and the rest of us got shares only

Which wasn't so bad.... I at least continued to get free email and web hosting services.

Although the company managed to lose my archive of old email (as they didn't support sub-directories when importing) and managed to trash my website, too

But then last year, they sold to a new company.  But it wasn't an actual sale of the company. But was a sale of assets, so I now have stock in a company that I have no idea what the hell they do now that they're not an ISP

I've never seen any dividends, either

Private shares are like anything else - they're only worth whatever someone is willing to give you cash for right now.  Which in most cases means they're worth nothing, until right before an IPO
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah they clearly said a £15k gold can. I would be talking to a lawyer, definitely.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take the VIP tour with a lawyer and serve them a summons at the end.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess a good approach to suing them would be to get a couple official top appraisal companies to give you an appraisal on the can. I bet it isn't valued at $500.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I guess a good approach to suing them would be to get a couple official top appraisal companies to give you an appraisal on the can. I bet it isn't valued at $500.


Fark user imageView Full Size


got the perfect guy
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: There's no way it's solid it must be hollow to some extent because you would be able to easily tell if there was a solid metal can in a farking box of beers.

/
I can grab a handful of pennies and have it be 50 cents exactly.


Exactly when i first read about this i knew the cans either had to be hollow or fake ones that mere indicated you won and to contact the company for the real prize.  I have no doubt after this beer hit the streets you had folks out there who trying to decide which cases of beer weighed more so they could buy only those In hopes of a better shot at  winning the gold.
 
