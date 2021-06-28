 Skip to content
 
(K2 Radio)   Apparently, the last video rental store in Wyoming is closing   (k2radio.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume their cache of Birth of a Nation tapes were snapped up by the locals.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suppose that one guy wore out their copy of Brokeback Mountain.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wyoming has less people than my county, and they get two Senators.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's still one mom-and-pop store open around here. Used to go there all the time because where else are you going to find The Miami Connection on VHS.

I'll be sad when they eventually go but I can't ever work up a good reason, beyond sympathy, to give them business anymore.

https://www.facebook.com/Mokena-Video​-​237618176431655/
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tens of people affected...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's just as well. There's only so many videos  about Togo to choose from.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

But they don't have as many Representatives as your state, so all is well.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blast.  I fix my carriage harnes, my new buggy whip arrives, I get my spats cleaned and then this happens.  Excuse me I must telegraph this information to my west coast colleagues post haste!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's what they get for killing the radio star.
 
wild9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ahhh I like to tell the kiddos wonderful stories of when I was their age how on Friday nights it was an event to go to the video store and get some movies/games...maybe some candy and microwave popcorn....they look at me like I got two-heads for some reason like "You mean you had to leave the house??"
 
fat boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No adult bookstores either?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Now what're we gonna do?... Hey, I wonder what my cousin is up to..."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After twenty years?

I can't believe anyone opened a video store in 2000. The writing was already on the wall as Blockbuster and Hollywood video were shrinking by then.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That part of Wyoming is about 30 years behind the rest of America, so I say they should stay open until 2041.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Videos To Go is to go. Oh Why Oming?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lol there's no such place as Wyoming. It's like the Zune: it never existed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

He couldn't quit
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She'll have to move to shiatt's Creek.  Oh wait.  She already lives there.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They'll be fine. Still dozens of Redbox locations in the state.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great. Now where am I supposed to rent videotapes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It really is difficult to wrap your head around scarcity. That once upon a time you were at the mercy of whatever was showing on the channels you got at that exact time and whatever the rental store had in stock. Where you couldn't perfectly freeze frame every scene of a movie nor look up an actor's full filmography. We watched what we could when we could and sometimes movies were lost to the void because who the fark knew what the name of this movie you started watching at 2:37 in the morning
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
bendblockbuster.comView Full Size



This was a a nice, cute movie about the last Blockbuster in Bend Or.  I saw it on Netflix.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Least populous state in the nation.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Must have still had them since reception and Internet must not be good there.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When Blockbuster was closing down, I got a whole mess of DVDs for a buck each. Now I think, "What am I going to do with a whole mess of DVDs?"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rip em to MKV and stick em on a HD attached tho your Roku? Or a plex server if you actually want to spend a a day to RTFM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We still have a small independent video rental store in my town. I love it for binge watching tv series that aren't on any of my streaming services. They have a deal where you can rent a season at a time for a discounted rate for a week. I should go catch up on some HBO series and give them some business.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

THATS WHY THERE IS A HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If you can't find that film online or can't be sure it will be there when you want to watch it (Like how films/movies are constantly removed and added to Netflix for various reasons), keep the DVD.
 
Elzar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight - they started their video store in 2000? Now that was insanity... missed out on all the lucrative $$$ from 80s and 90s when movie rentals were 3.99 to 5.99 in 80s and 90s cash...
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GET YOUR STEREOTYPES RIGHT!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.