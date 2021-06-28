 Skip to content
(AOL) Best Koreans all 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un's rapid weight loss, as recent pictures show he now only weighs the combined weight of forty seven average Best Koreans
    North Korea, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, state media, Korean War, recent video footage of Kim, unidentified resident of Pyongyang, early June  
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that if North Korean media is talking about this, then this narrative benefits North Korea.  After all, it mostly looks like Kim Jong Un has gone from very obese to just kind of regular obese.  It's not notable except that NK has chosen to note it.

I think the overwhelmingly likely theory is that North Korea is starving, or will be shortly, and NK media is getting ahead of the story by recasting the nation's food shortage as suffering that is being personally endured by Kim.  You must not think of your own hunger, for He bears all of our suffering upon himself.  This is almost certainly what's happening.

But this is probably not any authentic concern about Kim's health or his ruling status.  If he was really dying, they'd never say it. He'd be totally fine until NK news reports that he had a heart attack due to overwork on behalf of the people.  And that's the same story they'd run whether he died of natural causes or percutaneous cranial lead poisoning.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen skinnier people than him pushing a shopping cart full of pudding cups through Wal-Mart.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still looks like the kind of guy that has to take his shirt off at the pool before the shy guy with C-cups feels comfortable taking off his shirt.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering what NKoreans are reported to eat when they're starving, the thought of a starving Kim Jong Un could be terrifying.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wonder if he had a gastric bypass surgery or something similar when he disappeared for a few months last year.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think most of that weight is actually shoulder pads
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it odd I find his sister sexy?
 
KiwDaWabbit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOL? No thanks. I'll wait to see what CompuServe has to say.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's got a touch of resting biatch face, but that wouldn't stop me from hitting it given the opportunity.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want him, you can have him, he's too fat for me.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? Now, instead of a fat man, he looks like a little boy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still dresses like a lesbian standup comic.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're not alone
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least his body doubles were eating mighty fine for a while


/dieting after all those feasts must suck
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to lose about 40 pounds, get back down to my natural 120.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the article contains an embedded, auto-pay video that doesn't even start until after a 15 second ad has played.

I never saw any of the video I was intended to see.
 
shower_in_my_socks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're suuuuper devastated that Dear Leader has dropped down from a 3XL to a 2XL," said one emaciaated resident while cooking a boot for her family of 7. 

"Oh, we're real busted up about it," said another while planning a heist operation on the bread truck that drives by their house once a month. "It'd be a real shame if anything bad happened to him. Not that I fantasize about it every single second of my miserable life."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a history of binging and purging.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famine is showing up in Best Korea pretty soon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size

She looks like she'd have absolutely zero problem setting fire to you while you were asleep. Or awake, I doubt it would matter to her.
/still hit it though
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

After watching the accompanying  video, I'm pretty sure she is pegging him.  Not sure if the weight loss is related.

/not judging or shaming
//she does not appear to be a gentle lover
///third slashie is looking a little thin
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I demand you retract that insult to Kim.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emaciated?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Starving North Koreans.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yeah that's farken odd. Jesus.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I think he got Covid and lost the weight because he was suffering from Long Covid
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Is it odd I find his sister sexy?


Not if you have a weakness for the bunny-boiler type.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His hair still looks like shiate. But then I guess that was already true.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

No but sometimes you reframe the conversation so that the alternative doesn't get air.  There have been concerns about his health for a while and rapid weight loss can be a sign of further health problems.  NK has largely been silent on the former, while they're not commenting on the latter here by reframing the conversation. Could it be just weight loss?  Certainly, but when you're a strongman at odds with the Western world, projecting strength by fudging the truth is not uncommon historically, and it's both for the outside world and inside world.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

If you find sociopathic cannibalistic monsters sexy. I won't kinkshame.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can relate. I have dropped A LOT of weight this year. People comment on how skinny I look now. Fact is, I'm now at the weight I was the very first time I thought of myself as "fat".
 
TheFoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I watched two separate documentaries about North Korea a couple months back.

They were an interesting look at NK for as much as they were allowed to film or made secret recordings.

The one part that stood out was an eye doctor that was allowed in to do surgery on people that were blind or partially blind.  They brought along a camera crew and did some filming and showed just how bad there medical situation is.  After they took the bandages off and they could see again every single person went and gave thanks to pictures of the past leaders of NK and broke into song, treated death to America, etc.

Not a single person said thank you to the doctor, all thanks to Dear Leader.  It's quite a cult...

/lame story bros
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
North Koreans reading the news:  We cry?  We no cry.  We say we cry if fearless leaders want us to cry but we no really cry.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ya, it's weird how that works. I actually had to find some pictures of body builders my height and weight and say "look mom, does this person look too thin to you? Do they have less fat than me? Do they have more muscle than me? Well, they farking weigh the same as me.  I'm still overweight, and you can take back all the stupid food you brought over to sabotage me"
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You to her: "Is it odd I find you sexy?"
She: "Would you like me to strap you..."
You: "Oh yes!"
She: "...to the front end of an anti-aircraft gun?"
You: "Before, during, or after...?"

Narrator: "‽"
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You should tie strings to everything she brings you before you eat it and then when she leaves you can pull it all back out.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

To quote Manny from Modern Family: "I'm at my ideal weight... I just haven't reached my ideal height."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Considering what NKoreans are reported to eat when they're starving, the thought of a starving Kim Jong Un could be terrifying.


He's running out of starving North Koreans to eat?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

She looks like she's missed more than a few meals to keep her fat brother plump.
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AIDS is a devastating disease
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see the CIA has finally reached him.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aren't forehead wrinkles supposed to go the whole way across? Dude has stretch marks above his eyebrows.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She'd be a huge hit if she went into acting.  Just look at this range:

Angry
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy
Fark user imageView Full Size


Frightened
Fark user imageView Full Size


Playful
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slimebarfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eh, sharp cheekbones.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Emaciated is a pretty strong word for describing just less fat.
 
