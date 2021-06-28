 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   One dead in Votran bus crash. I'm a leg   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Florida Highway Patrol, Daytona Beach, Florida, Volusia County utility truck, Votran bus, Indian Lake Road, DAYTONA BEACH, Halifax River  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Just to think I first read that as Voltron.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why the one with the giant robot lions was better than the one with cars and trucks.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: LOL. Just to think I first read that as Voltron.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x567]


Subby should've gone for, "And I'll form the head!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No? We'll fix that"
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a certain black humor about getting killed by a bus with INJURED? ACCIDENT? plastered on the side of it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least they'll know who to call about a lawsuit
 
ImOscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida Highway Patrol says the bus was stopped near Indian Lake Road to let off passengers when it was hit by a Volusia County utility truck.
For some reason the truck did not slow down and rear-ended the bus, sparking a fire that spread to the truck. Neighbors near by described hearing an explosion.

Wonder if that reason rhymes with "shmell shmone".
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a 4-player "shiatty Voltron" PC/Mac game which is moderately amusing

https://globalgamejam.org/2015/games/​s​hiatty-voltron

Best of - Shitty Voltron
Youtube AtldnO9XO_U
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: LOL. Just to think I first read that as Voltron.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x567]


They are trans now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Save the Last Dance for Me | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube JWRZPnSZO3g
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

professionalenabler: [pbfcomics.com image 282x657]


Minor point, but given that these are space-robot-things, wouldn't the gun be one of the lions/zords/whatever, firing laser beams and whatnot?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
