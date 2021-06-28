 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Russia and China declare friendship treaty extension, proving that the strongest relationships are the ones built on common grounds like executing dissidents, forcibly annexing territory, or sending people to the camps   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Communist Party of China, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Communism, Russia, Hu Jintao, People's Republic of China  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shhhhhhh, don't insult our allies.  Very important not to anger these two countries.

China I get, there's lots and lots of money at stake.  No idea why we're giving Russia gifts like Nord Stream 2 and freezing military packages for Ukraine.  I really don't understand the rationale behind the rewards that they've seen in the last few months.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP seen rubbing hands, twirling mustachios.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


How could the CCP do this!?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They wouldn't.
Those people are still alive.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND their mutual love of Hello Kitty!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If not for their mutual rivalry against the West, I have no doubt they'd be standing toe-to-toe ripping each other's guts out.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy of my enemy...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be like the last friendship treaty, where Washington had to call Moscow and threaten to nuke Russia if they followed through on their war plans and nuked China?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because the banksters that rule you are determined to bring these markets into the fold, or have you die trying.  If it all goes wrong they don't give a shirt, they will all be on Mars, eating babies in ten years.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, musta pressed the wrong button combo...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me stubby?
COINTELPRO.

FBI-supplied Tovex, a dynamite substitute, targeting a cubicle on the roof of the house.[32] The ensuing fire killed eleven of the people in the house (John Africa, five other adults, and five children aged 7 to 13). The fire spread and eventually destroyed approximately 65 nearby houses on Osage Avenue and nearby Pine Street..

____
Manifest destiny much?
Do I need to remind you of wounded knee?

_________
George tanaki to the white courtesy phone!
_____
/

Zoot suit riots?
//
Rosewood.
///
The differences between nations and superficial ladies and gentlemen.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Don't forget Sand Creek, or y'know, the past 20 years in Iraq.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will turn out as well as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact did.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Xi in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of a "strategic cooperation" between Moscow and Beijing in defending their common interests on the global stage. He added that Russia and China have worked to uphold a "true multilateralism and global justice."

I'd really appreciate a more definitive explanation on how Xi defines this very ambiguous term. So here's some actual Justice
Justice - One Minute To Midnight - † (Official Audio)
Youtube wXp1C6Byd2E
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
(it's all about what they have in common)  .. and don't forget the internet firewalls.  Censorship is for YOUR own good, citizen!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Low Damage Potential: (it's all about what they have in common)  .. and don't forget the internet firewalls.  Censorship is for YOUR own good, citizen!


Well that and possessing large swaths of Asia basically right next to each other.   Not excusing them, either of them, but they are neighboring nuclear powers.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have they forgotten the Unequal Treaties? Or is China just biding its time?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A white lady who can't see the evidence in front of her, but expects you to pay her in gold or she'll stab you?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Honestly, you could throw a dart at a 300 year calendar and hit a time when the colonies/US were doing something terrible.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It was supposed to be global just tits.  They like topless women.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NATO allies like Germany rely on Russian gas for german society to not collapse. And France has multi-billion dollars of trade tied up with Russia. Both countries are already setting the foundations to build stronger ties with Russia.

Ukraine is a chip on the board and is being treated as such. Entrance into NATO and the EU is just a carrot to string Ukrainians along and keep them from falling completely under Russian and Chinese influence.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You should ask Kamala Harris.  Oh wait.....she didn't get anywhere close to a problem area.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eastasia and Eurasia have always been at war with Oceania.
Doubleplusungood.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Because Europe needs gas and the US isnt really in a position to tell them to pay much more for it in order to avoid doing business with Russia
 
