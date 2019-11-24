 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Everyone complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it. On the other hand, the Kuwaiti police are doing something about the people complaining about it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, United Arab Emirates, Persian Gulf, Arabian Peninsula, Middle East, Iran, Dubai, social media Monday, Qatar  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 3:16 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be happy we have freedom of speech in America, folks.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you are not a Kuwaiti, you have no rights in Kuwait.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.


I don't think they have much mayonnaise in the Middle East.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.

I don't think they have much mayonnaise in the Middle East.


You should try not to think.
For reals.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the police will arrest all those idiots vlogging while driving I will take back some of the things I said.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Fine, Kuwait, fine," he adds, with an expletive in Arabic.

As a curious person, I would like to know at least one properly-formed expletive in Arabic. I can swear reasonably well in two languages, and work up a few words in two more - I'm going to have to look up a few & learn how to properly pronounce them in Arabic...

Especially as it's one hundred and farking two degrees here in lovely SeaTac, with the promised high of one hundred and farking twelve degrees on its way, it seems.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.


You can't stand hummus?  .... I pita you...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, but I bet their elections aren't full of voter fraud.

<s>
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.

I don't think they have much mayonnaise in the Middle East.


Hell, they have so much, they have their own mayo clinic!

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2019/11​/​24/mayo-clinic-expands-footprint-to-mi​ddle-east
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

toraque: FrancoFile: dothemath: Ah, the Middle East.

Home to everything I cant stand.

I don't think they have much mayonnaise in the Middle East.

Hell, they have so much, they have their own mayo clinic!

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2019/11/​24/mayo-clinic-expands-footprint-to-mi​ddle-east


For when your aioli's ailin'.

Seriously, though, stop feeding the... folks who apparently don't exist on Fark.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Let's be happy we have freedom freedumb of speech in America, folks.


Fixed that for you.
 
inner ted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They'd be arresting us all in the PNW by now
 
talkertopc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's incredible how much freedom there is in Kuwait since they were liberated from the oppressive authoritarian regime that tried to annex them.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.