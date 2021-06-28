 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." Cooks across Seattle during historic heat wave: "Damn straight"   (king5.com) divider line
58
    More: Followup, Open set, Seafood, Monday, Eden Hill Restaurant, Thai solar calendar, restaurant's social media posts, Taylor Shellfish Farms, 2004 albums  
•       •       •

728 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 2:47 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Also for good laughs....

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dining room and bar should still be good though, yes?

/ Please?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
116F outside, 89F inside. 

I have ice packs in my groin, and I've got two box fans at the head and foot where I am lying on the floor. 

Stay safe, please
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not like Seattle is gonna be hotter than Phoenix today.  Oh,...wait.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, this sucks.
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My sister lives in Seattle and has been working on a food truck. She told me over the weekend she was basically going to tell them they needed to shut down yesterday and today. Hope they didn't try to talk her into doing anything stupid; food trucks can be unbearable when it's only 85 out, today would be actually quite dangerous.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.


Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I  wonder how often the fish vendors at Pike's Place have to change out the ice?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From my perspective living in Alabama (but not From Alabama) for so many years:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even Bear, one of my two cats, has finally thrown in the towel and has been holed up inside an air conditioned bedroom lately after constantly begging to be let outside to play on Saturday.

His brother was doing so almost immediately when all this started.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now


Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?
 
Iczer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.


You're lucky. Apparently the Walmart downtown had their freezers die on them and they've had to toss everything that was affected.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Schools around here closed for the day due to high heat. In Canada. I can't think of the last time that has ever happened. If at all. And I grew up with hot boxes they call "portables".

I guess that makes today's Monday a Sunday.
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now


It's worse..
Fark user imageView Full Size

^the yellow box.

This is a search of SeaTac, next to the airport
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.


Hrm, it's not Florida humid at my location, but I'm not right on the coast.  Hot and Florida humid might cause cannibalism on I-5.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: My sister lives in Seattle and has been working on a food truck. She told me over the weekend she was basically going to tell them they needed to shut down yesterday and today. Hope they didn't try to talk her into doing anything stupid; food trucks can be unbearable when it's only 85 out, today would be actually quite dangerous.


How do the Mexican food truck people here in Texas not die. Like year round. I'd say 89 is the year round avenge?
If not 93.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.


What the fark is going on I've never seen anything like this and I've lived in Texas my whole life
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.


I lived in Houston, Tx until I moved to Seattle in a my 30s.

I had to do some outside work this morning at 730am.. only worked about 45 mins and I was soaked.

Not quite Houston level, but very close
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now

Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?


People are biatching to the AG.  I think they've got a point, so we'll see.

Holy shiat light rail overhead power cables were melting yesterday, according to the local news.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now

Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?


Gouging laws only kick in if there's a declared disaster
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

What the fark is going on I've never seen anything like this and I've lived in Texas my whole life


Seattle is reacting to this the same way Texas reacts to a little snow.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yesterday, my son told me that the restaurant he manages in Seattle will be closed today and... *reads TFA*it's one of the ones mentioned.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: From my perspective living in Alabama (but not From Alabama) for so many years:
[Fark user image 425x239]


Yes, it actually is our first time.  In the recorded  history of local weather, it has literally never been this hot here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Iczer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

You're lucky. Apparently the Walmart downtown had their freezers die on them and they've had to toss everything that was affected.


WTF.

Okay.

Clearly, we shouldn't actually let companies completely govern themselves without zero oversight.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.


Indeed. Inland BC sucks so much right now where although the temperatures vary between 44c to 47c, it "feels like" 50+ thanks to humidity.

Which is absolutely unheard of in Canada.
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iczer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

You're lucky. Apparently the Walmart downtown had their freezers die on them and they've had to toss everything that was affected.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weather map goes crazy live on the air
Youtube iXuc7SAyk2s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blastoh: Mad_Radhu: What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.

I lived in Houston, Tx until I moved to Seattle in a my 30s.

I had to do some outside work this morning at 730am.. only worked about 45 mins and I was soaked.

Not quite Houston level, but very close


Lifelong San Antonioin in here.
Went to Houston for a Metallica concert.
Even at night. In side a air conditioned motel room, it was unbearable.
By the way Galveston wasn't much better.
No amount of money could make me visit those two locations ever again that was just unbearable farking heat from hell. fark that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blastoh: Iczer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

You're lucky. Apparently the Walmart downtown had their freezers die on them and they've had to toss everything that was affected.

[Fark user image image 425x476]


Some managers need to have their heads placed upon pikes.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Brb, going to go check the mailbox:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: emersonbiggins: OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now

Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?

People are biatching to the AG.  I think they've got a point, so we'll see.

Holy shiat light rail overhead power cables were melting yesterday, according to the local news.


😲
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blastoh: waxbeans: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

What the fark is going on I've never seen anything like this and I've lived in Texas my whole life

Seattle is reacting to this the same way Texas reacts to a little snow.


Good point.
I hope the lights go out like they did here. That was farked up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"How about this heat?"
 
ImOscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: emersonbiggins: OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now

Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?

People are biatching to the AG.  I think they've got a point, so we'll see.

Holy shiat light rail overhead power cables were melting yesterday, according to the local news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blastoh: waxbeans: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

What the fark is going on I've never seen anything like this and I've lived in Texas my whole life

Seattle is reacting to this the same way Texas reacts to a little snow.

Good point.
I hope the lights go out like they did here. That was farked up.


https://komonews.com/news/local/thous​a​nds-without-power-during-historic-heat​wave
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: [YouTube video: Weather map goes crazy live on the air]


Anyone got a title of a movie that shows what this would like?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Mad_Radhu: What's killing me is that it is also kind of humid, which is driving up the heat index. I was out going for a walk at 5'O God this morning (since 5PM is not going to be workable) and it felt Florida sticky and nasty outside.

Indeed. Inland BC sucks so much right now where although the temperatures vary between 44c to 47c, it "feels like" 50+ thanks to humidity.

Which is absolutely unheard of in Canada.


Yeah, currently our "feels like" is 111.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least the humidity has gone down. It was at 70% this morning.
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.


Is that plastic to keep the food cold or to keep the customers out
?

I feel bad for anyone that has to be out on this or don't have ac
/family gathered around the window ac like a bonfire
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I grew up in Florida with no AC so I'm getting a kick....

A cold shower before bed helps.  And fans, of course.

waxbeans: Iczer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

You're lucky. Apparently the Walmart downtown had their freezers die on them and they've had to toss everything that was affected.

WTF.

Okay.

Clearly, we shouldn't actually let companies completely govern themselves without zero oversight.


Are you proposing we bail out Walmart?  Or do you think groceries should have backup freezers just stored somewhere for a once a century event?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blastoh: waxbeans: blastoh: waxbeans: blastoh: [Fark user image image 375x750]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

This is the scene at my local grocery store.

Hotels are filling up, and ice bags, fans, and AC units are harder to find that than toilet paper circa march 2020.

What the fark is going on I've never seen anything like this and I've lived in Texas my whole life

Seattle is reacting to this the same way Texas reacts to a little snow.

Good point.
I hope the lights go out like they did here. That was farked up.

https://komonews.com/news/local/thousa​nds-without-power-during-historic-heat​wave


fark. That sucks.
/
There should be a DON'T in my original post.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImOscar: OkieDookie: emersonbiggins: OkieDookie: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Dear diary, today the sun drug it's balls across Seattle.

Hotel rooms with AC that are normally $80 a night are going for between $500 to $1000 a night right now

Do they not have anti-gouging laws in your state?

People are biatching to the AG.  I think they've got a point, so we'll see.

Holy shiat light rail overhead power cables were melting yesterday, according to the local news.

[Fark user image 570x600]


That's shiat engineering and planning.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The big problem is that no one here is acclimated to this kind of heat, simple because this kind of heat has literally never happened here before. You take someone used to cold weather and drop them someplace warm, they'll suffer, and you take someone used to hot weather and put them someplace cool and they'll freeze.

In the same way, you take someone from a place where sunlight is normal and rain is rare and bring them here, and they'll be on their knees sobbing with seasonal affective disorder and crying from isolation brought on by the Seattle Freeze within weeks.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I worked in a restaurant kitchen. Even with AC it would get very uncomfortable once the outside temperature hit 90 or so. Thank goodness for walk in refrigerators (might've popped into the walk in freezer once) to cool off for a few seconds.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.