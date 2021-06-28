 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Police close American Lake Park after deadly shooting, which honestly is about as American as it gets   (king5.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they're going to close a park every time there's a shooting, there won't be an open park left in this country.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it so much to ask that we stop shooting each other?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Is it so much to ask that we stop shooting each other?


You wanna get shot?
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
American Lake Park Closure: Due to the difficulty in providing for the safety of the large number of attendees at American Lake Park and the recent shooting, the park will be closed until further notice.

Wait, are they saying that guns make people unsafe?  That can't be right.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh god, Spanaway, never change.

/Malvos started their illustrious career here
//Let's play a game: redneck or gangbanger?
///Still a place where homes are affordable, so it has that going for it, which is nice
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"There were too many people there to keep safe. Police Chief Mike Zaro called the situation "unmanageable."

He's talking about America, right?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was literally 20 feet away from where the police shot Rambo on the 4th of July for being a black guy with a totally legal handgun.  It doesn't get more American than that
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
someone thought they needed to bring a gun to the beach.

People are so farking stupid and scared.

enjoy prison bad decision maker
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Oh god, Spanaway, never change.

/Malvos started their illustrious career here
//Let's play a game: redneck or gangbanger?
///Still a place where homes are affordable, so it has that going for it, which is nice


shiat, that's the wrong lake, I should know better since I do a drive by at my sibling's house once a week. Not far away, must be the heat swelter dumbing me down.

But it is next to JBLM. Same difference.

/Drive past
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kindms: someone thought they needed to bring a gun to the beach.

People are so farking stupid and scared.

enjoy prison bad decision maker


media4.giphy.comView Full Size

Skeet surfing' USA.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, Lakehood. The one place as a Bremerton native I'm allowed to talk sh*t about.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: kindms: someone thought they needed to bring a gun to the beach.

People are so farking stupid and scared.

enjoy prison bad decision maker

[media4.giphy.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
Skeet surfing' USA.


one of my favorite movies.

"I wish they all could be double barrel guns"
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kindms: someone thought they needed to bring a gun to the beach.

People are so farking stupid and scared.

enjoy prison bad decision maker


would you go in for a swim with it on, or leave it on your towel for a kid to find?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I were designing a theme park based on America there would certainly be some sort of "mass shooting" based attraction. Sure, other countries have them, but no one does it quite like the U.S. both in terms of frequency and intensity. It's a quintessential part of the American experience. They're like apple pie. They weren't invented in the U.S., but they've become so synonymous with America it's hard to think of one and not the other.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
By this fools logic we should shut down America.
WTF?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: kindms: someone thought they needed to bring a gun to the beach.

People are so farking stupid and scared.

enjoy prison bad decision maker

would you go in for a swim with it on, or leave it on your towel for a kid to find?


According to Seth Rogen:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to live in Lakewood. I can't say I'm that surprised because... Lakewood. A person was killed at the barbershop that is right next to that park, the perp went on a crime spree of breaking into houses and threatening people and that was the highlight of their little adventure. Lakewood consistently has the highest crime rate of the area, if you look up "where not to live in Seattle/Tacoma metro" it makes all the lists. Ironically it also has the houses of a bunch of rich people and retired military brass.
 
