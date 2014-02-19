 Skip to content
(Politico)   It's time for the annual "Colleges should drop the SAT" article
44
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought many colleges had already done so.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I thought many colleges had already done so.


I've heard that as well.  I always assume the relentless consistency of these articles is what finally pushes them over the hurdle.  Death by attrition, if you will.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Aunt Becky from Full House write this article?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I thought many colleges had already done so.


a lot did during the pandemic because students couldn't take the exam because of the pandemic.

now that the pandemic is over*, there is pressure from the SAT company to start having colleges require them again.  They want a forced market.  Yet there will be lots of data from the past 1.5 years to counter their value.

I am fortunate enough to hear about this at the system level.  The system level was inundated with calls from parents trying to schedule a test.  Yet, it was up to the testing company to handle the PR, logistics and getting people to sign up online using their website since the typical testing sites at high schools wasn't an option.

The company didn't want to do that.  They were used to the colleges pushing the students to be their customers.  The testing companies are basically failing to adapt.  If they don't recapture a large part of their "market" via forced testing requirements for college admissions, they will be in a world of hurt.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.


why?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming the kid was taking real classes, why aren't High School Junior and Senior year grades enough to go on?

/ never took an SAT test
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?


What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If colleges are going to be run like million dollar corporations with overpaid administrators, they should foot the bill for their own admission exam.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?


it's the only thing that let me get into a decent school. it sure wasn't grades, deportment, teacher recommendations or attendance.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"


SAT's are notoriously racially biased.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"


I haven't kept up. how does diversity fit into the SAT rankings?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"

SAT's are notoriously racially biased.


Well if you want it to go asymptotic...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only have I forgotten my SAT score, I also recently forgot my GPA.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pencil in the article photois the graphgear 1000 is a fine mechanical pencil. You all should try it.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Did Aunt Becky from Full House write this article?


The 'Full House' When Aunt Becky's Kids Cheated Their Way Into School
Youtube G04pXupT_3A
 
GodComplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"

SAT's are notoriously racially biased.


By that logic, are the Math and English classes you need for gen ed racially biased?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not only have I forgotten my SAT score, I also recently forgot my GPA.


The point at which both of those can be promptly forgotten is immediately after you land your first job.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems pretty obvious that they want to remove merit from all college acceptances because I hate to be the bearer of bad news: standardized exam scores are just the symptom of deeper issues.

No matter what, those who have more wealth and more opportunity will invest them into their children's education. Whether that be private tutoring, private schooling, extra curricular opportunities, AP exams, and parents at home.

But hey, celebrate the only truly objective way of measuring a students basic comprehension of applied knowledge essential to the college learning experience and make freshman year just a HS Senior year - part 2.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?


While most folks will focus on the racial issues, you also need to include the fact it's the about only measure where men and women come out roughly equal.  If admissions were actually "fair", colleges would be about 70% women

But most women won't go to schools with hugely skewed sex ratios.  So every year we crank up Affirmative Action(tm) and let a whole pile of lesser qualified men into college, where they get lower grades, graduate less often and cause more disciplinary problems than women.

But let's all focus on the fairness of letting Shanique and Jamal into college and ignore the fact that Chad shouldn't be there by the same standards he wants to apply to Shanique and Jamal
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Driedsponge: Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"

SAT's are notoriously racially biased.

By that logic, are the Math and English classes you need for gen ed racially biased?


Of course they are.  See, black people speak Ebonics, and Asians and Hispanics don't speak English as a first language.  So English itself is racially biased!!!  And math is taught in English, and there are even word problems that use even more English!

/kidding
//or am I?
///hard to tell
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: SAT's are notoriously racially biased.


Disparity of outcome is proven, but is not in of itself evidence of "racial bias".


sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Assuming the kid was taking real classes, why aren't High School Junior and Senior year grades enough to go on?


There's no uniformity to grading, can't really compare transcripts from different schools in any meaningful manner.

Additionally, teachers at private "college prep" high schools are incentivized to give juniors multiple chances to pull their grades up (extra credit, etc) to make for a good looking transcript.   So much so that within a "good school"  comparing student's based on GPA is meaningless except at the extreme edges of the bell curve.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not only have I forgotten my SAT score, I also recently forgot my GPA.


Your GPA was a better solo predictor than the SAT in college success.  Granted good scores in both help too, but neither alone are good, other things should be considered.


What happened when Hampshire College dropped requirements

"Last year, Hampshire College decided not to accept SAT/ACT test scores from high school applicants seeking admission. That got us kicked off the rankings, disqualified us, per U.S. News rankings criteria. That's OK with us."

There is the racket angle

""The quantity of applications went down, but the quality went up, likely because we made it harder to apply, asking for more essays," he wrote "Our applicants collectively were more motivated, mature, disciplined and consistent in their high school years than past applicants."

Cost no money to write an essay.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Driedsponge: Fano: Hyjamon: fluffy_pope: SATs are the only part of the admissions process I'm in favor of.

why?

What racial makeup do you think schools will have If they are allowed to use only GPA and activities and "their best judgement?"

SAT's are notoriously racially biased.

By that logic, are the Math and English classes you need for gen ed racially biased?


The quality of education in the United States is generally proven to be racially biased.  Essentially we spent the last 250+ years trying to keep minorities in as close to poverty as we were able to, and were pretty wildly successful at it, all while pumping education dollars into wealthier, whiter areas in a disproportionate ratio.  (Whiter, less populated school systems got more money per student than heavier populated primarily minority schools)

It's not necessarily the standards that are the issue, it's how badly we've farked up the ability for minority groups to meet those standards.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: Additionally, teachers at private "college prep" high schools are incentivized to give juniors multiple chances to pull their grades up (extra credit, etc) to make for a good looking transcript.   So much so that within a "good school"  comparing student's based on GPA is meaningless except at the extreme edges of the bell curve.


One of our local school districts allow you to retake any test or homework for full credit, you can hand in any homework by the end of the marking period for full credit.  They have 75% of their students on honor roll.... no shiat if you allow all that short of the kids that don't give a shiat everyone else should be an honor roll student.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: Not only have I forgotten my SAT score, I also recently forgot my GPA.

Your GPA was a better solo predictor than the SAT in college success.  Granted good scores in both help too, but neither alone are good, other things should be considered.


What happened when Hampshire College dropped requirements

"Last year, Hampshire College decided not to accept SAT/ACT test scores from high school applicants seeking admission. That got us kicked off the rankings, disqualified us, per U.S. News rankings criteria. That's OK with us."

There is the racket angle

""The quantity of applications went down, but the quality went up, likely because we made it harder to apply, asking for more essays," he wrote "Our applicants collectively were more motivated, mature, disciplined and consistent in their high school years than past applicants."

Cost no money to write an essay.


Cost plenty money to write good essay, ese. A whole cottage industry of essay writing can flourish, which will easily be gamed by those with money.

And what of poor minority kids who don't have plucky enough stories to tug at the heartstrings? What if they are too modest? What if they aren't very good at writing in English? I'm sure an admissions board can fark around with essays if they just put the right spin on defending egregiously "bad" admissions.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the "admit children whose parents have enough means to cram in all those extracurricular and 'service' projects" is better model, except college is so expensive now their loans would crush those students right after anyway.  When do they just come out and say college isn't meant for the poors?  Apparently being academically smart isn't what colleges want any longer, and it's small wonder why our buildings are now falling down.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ChicagoKev: comparing student's based on GPA is meaningless except at the extreme edges of the bell curve.

I meant to say "Comparing student's GPAs".   And of course by "bell curve" I mean the distorted bell curve seen in HS grades, where all but the best & worst of students end up clustered around the A- range.

Neither GPA nor SAT score effectively predict college success (at least not out of a competitive college-focused HS), but it's easier for high schools to "game" the GPA and rank-in-class than to cheat on the SAT (My HS did to some degree "teach to the test", but what school doesn't?)
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SATs are unpopular among people who score poorly on SATs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: I'm not sure the "admit children whose parents have enough means to cram in all those extracurricular and 'service' projects" is better model, except college is so expensive now their loans would crush those students right after anyway.  When do they just come out and say college isn't meant for the poors?  Apparently being academically smart isn't what colleges want any longer, and it's small wonder why our buildings are now falling down.


Back in the day, some colleges would place a bit more value on the extracurriculars that involved volunteer work or community service than they would the "Pay to play" type of stuff.

That being said, this is a big reason we need a free community college tier that doesn't rely on performance acceptance criteria at all.

Also, if you think buildings are falling down more from shoddy engineering than corporate corruption and greed, I have a soon-to-be-rubble bridge to sell you.  Things break over time.  Without proper construction and maintenance, no amount of engineering is going to keep a building standing in the long run.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: SATs are unpopular among people who score poorly on SATs.
[Fark user image 325x306]


I did very well on my SAT's, and I think they need to go.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: Not only have I forgotten my SAT score, I also recently forgot my GPA.

Your GPA was a better solo predictor than the SAT in college success.  Granted good scores in both help too, but neither alone are good, other things should be considered.


What happened when Hampshire College dropped requirements

"Last year, Hampshire College decided not to accept SAT/ACT test scores from high school applicants seeking admission. That got us kicked off the rankings, disqualified us, per U.S. News rankings criteria. That's OK with us."

There is the racket angle

""The quantity of applications went down, but the quality went up, likely because we made it harder to apply, asking for more essays," he wrote "Our applicants collectively were more motivated, mature, disciplined and consistent in their high school years than past applicants."

Cost no money to write an essay.


Sadly, it's also worth noting that Hampshire is a hair's breath from either merging or closing outright.  Really neat place, but in a world where college is seen as an advanced vo-tec degree and things like "liberal arts" are to be avoided like the plague it's not the sort of place that does well.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Whiter, less populated school systems got more money per student than heavier populated primarily minority schools


Minneapolis spends about $18,000/student, compared to the $13,400/student spent in the much whiter much richer nearby suburb of Edina, Minnesota.

Not arguing that they shouldn't spend that much, but to say that the city is getting short changed would be way off the mark.

Minneapolis schools may be the exception nationwide for disproportionately higher per student spending vs suburban districts, so ymmv.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: which will easily be gamed by those with money.


We know this.  We are trying to find ways to blunt that effect.

ideas:

-SATs should be free or the colleges front the cost.
-It costs nothing* to write an essay vs. pay for a standardized test.  If you have nothing interesting to write about, that is a different issue.  Too poor to have no dreams of becoming something to write about?
-Why not accept essays in any world language?
-How about a plucky video essay of yourself?

1989 - How I Got Into College - TV Spot
Youtube XEsqTW5PEKk
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CTRL+F eugenics in the article and thread. Zero results.

How am I the first?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Br​i​gham

FTA: He sat on the advisory council of the American Eugenics Society (today known as the Society for Biodemography and Social Biology) and his early writings heavily influenced the eugenics movement and anti-immigration legislation in the United States. He created the SAT for The College Board.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once again, this is NOT supposed to be an instruction manual:

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: -SATs should be free or the colleges front the cost.


You're going to shiat your pants when you realize an SAT is cheaper than the TI-84 required for the math class.

Hyjamon: -It costs nothing* to write an essay vs. pay for a standardized test.  If you have nothing interesting to write about, that is a different issue.


If you don't have a grasp on the grammar or syntax of the English language, an essay is going to fark you up. Why do you think both the SAT and ACT dumped the essay portion of the exam? Because they realized, "Holy shiat, these kids are farking stupid."

Hyjamon: -Why not accept essays in any world language?


Because, last time I checked, and it's been a while, no US college math class is taught in French, or German, or Mandarin.

Hyjamon: -How about a plucky video essay of yourself?


Because even the cheapest cell phone is more expensive than the SAT.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What we really need to do is tell students that it's okay to fail at school. I failed at middle school and high school basketball, but I didn't demand the NBA or the NCAA give me a scholarship for basketball. I realized early on that basketball involved a skillset that was beyond my ability.

Schooling is like any other sport or endeavor. Some people will naturally rise with talent, some people will be able to hone their skills with practice, and others will simply not be able to compete.

The idea that somehow anyone, of any skill, is somehow owed an education where they cannot compete is ludicrous. If your transcript shows you're a C student and your SAT shows you're a 50th percentile student, guess what, you're probably going to do just fine in college and many will accept you.

If you're a D student with an SAT in the 30th percentile or lower, take the loss man. School isn't for you. Go do something else that doesn't require you to compete at a level 50-60 percentiles above your talent.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: What we really need to do is tell students that it's okay to fail at school. I failed at middle school and high school basketball, but I didn't demand the NBA or the NCAA give me a scholarship for basketball. I realized early on that basketball involved a skillset that was beyond my ability.

Schooling is like any other sport or endeavor. Some people will naturally rise with talent, some people will be able to hone their skills with practice, and others will simply not be able to compete.

The idea that somehow anyone, of any skill, is somehow owed an education where they cannot compete is ludicrous. If your transcript shows you're a C student and your SAT shows you're a 50th percentile student, guess what, you're probably going to do just fine in college and many will accept you.

If you're a D student with an SAT in the 30th percentile or lower, take the loss man. School isn't for you. Go do something else that doesn't require you to compete at a level 50-60 percentiles above your talent.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: 137 Is An Excellent Time: What we really need to do is tell students that it's okay to fail at school. I failed at middle school and high school basketball, but I didn't demand the NBA or the NCAA give me a scholarship for basketball. I realized early on that basketball involved a skillset that was beyond my ability.

Schooling is like any other sport or endeavor. Some people will naturally rise with talent, some people will be able to hone their skills with practice, and others will simply not be able to compete.

The idea that somehow anyone, of any skill, is somehow owed an education where they cannot compete is ludicrous. If your transcript shows you're a C student and your SAT shows you're a 50th percentile student, guess what, you're probably going to do just fine in college and many will accept you.

If you're a D student with an SAT in the 30th percentile or lower, take the loss man. School isn't for you. Go do something else that doesn't require you to compete at a level 50-60 percentiles above your talent.

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x259]


Yeah, the college basketball recruiter said basically the same thing to me when I bricked and air balled all 10 of my free throw shots during recruiting. 

"Basketball isn't your gig, kid."

Damn the NBA. They owed me a $3 million contract.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: WhippingBoi: 137 Is An Excellent Time: What we really need to do is tell students that it's okay to fail at school. I failed at middle school and high school basketball, but I didn't demand the NBA or the NCAA give me a scholarship for basketball. I realized early on that basketball involved a skillset that was beyond my ability.

Schooling is like any other sport or endeavor. Some people will naturally rise with talent, some people will be able to hone their skills with practice, and others will simply not be able to compete.

The idea that somehow anyone, of any skill, is somehow owed an education where they cannot compete is ludicrous. If your transcript shows you're a C student and your SAT shows you're a 50th percentile student, guess what, you're probably going to do just fine in college and many will accept you.

If you're a D student with an SAT in the 30th percentile or lower, take the loss man. School isn't for you. Go do something else that doesn't require you to compete at a level 50-60 percentiles above your talent.

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x259]

Yeah, the college basketball recruiter said basically the same thing to me when I bricked and air balled all 10 of my free throw shots during recruiting. 

"Basketball isn't your gig, kid."

Damn the NBA. They owed me a $3 million contract.


Couldn't you claim discrimination or something?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: What we really need to do is tell students that it's okay to fail at school. I failed at middle school and high school basketball, but I didn't demand the NBA or the NCAA give me a scholarship for basketball. I realized early on that basketball involved a skillset that was beyond my ability.

Schooling is like any other sport or endeavor. Some people will naturally rise with talent, some people will be able to hone their skills with practice, and others will simply not be able to compete.

The idea that somehow anyone, of any skill, is somehow owed an education where they cannot compete is ludicrous. If your transcript shows you're a C student and your SAT shows you're a 50th percentile student, guess what, you're probably going to do just fine in college and many will accept you.

If you're a D student with an SAT in the 30th percentile or lower, take the loss man. School isn't for you. Go do something else that doesn't require you to compete at a level 50-60 percentiles above your talent.


Education is not sportsball.

Education is the basis for a stable future for yourself and your society. The issue isn't some kids are too dumb. The issue is schools are not equipped to handle teaching to every student a way that best works for that student, or plays to a students strengths or interests. They let them struggle through grade school, then through highschool, then get them into a college where their first few years are more of that same uninteresting or unproductive drag, then they may have the option of going further if they did well enough and could afford it.

Some people can sit and write notes off a board for years on end and succeed, others need different stimulation or interest in the subject to be effective. That's the long and short of the failure with education.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Couldn't you claim discrimination or something?


I could've sworn one of the guys said, "Damn white boys have no hops," but I couldn't prove it and with no-cut sports, the school wasn't on my side on that one.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshFlapps: Education is not sportsball.

Education is the basis for a stable future for yourself and your society. The issue isn't some kids are too dumb. The issue is schools are not equipped to handle teaching to every student a way that best works for that student, or plays to a students strengths or interests. They let them struggle through grade school, then through highschool, then get them into a college where their first few years are more of that same uninteresting or unproductive drag, then they may have the option of going further if they did well enough and could afford it.

Some people can sit and write notes off a board for years on end and succeed, others need different stimulation or interest in the subject to be effective. That's the long and short of the failure with education.


So, with enough practice, anyone could be Alan Turing or Stephen Hawking? Because it would seem to me that education is EXACTLY sportsball. Some people can hack it, some people can't. There's a reason why there aren't eight billion astrophysicists and it's not because I had the wrong teachers in school. There are limits to learning and pretending like everyone can hack a GED or a Bachelor's Degree is ignorant of the reality of the human mind. Some people, right or wrong, will never be able to grasp the concept of 2+2=4. Now, most will, but as education increases, so does the area under the curve of people who hit their limits of understanding.

It isn't a failure. It's literally humanity.
 
