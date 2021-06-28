 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Brush fire near Lind grows to 20,000 acres, in what officials say is the largest Lind Brush ever   (kiro7.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, brush fire, Fire, Local firefighters, Mobilization specialists, United States, Fire Protection Bureau, State  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 3:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"the fire is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure."

Homes AND infrastructure? Who cares about that feminist stuff.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fire is straight Outta Lind Wood.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: That fire is straight Outta Lind Wood.


Oy - a Q fire then?   Seems on brand.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way to get rid of houses with carpeted bathrooms.  Wait,...Lind, not Lynnwood.

Joking aside, I hope the get it under control quick.  With the heat and dry tinder, it could get real bad, real fast.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.spok​e​sman.com/stories/2021/jun/27/brush-fir​e-closes-highway-21-near-lind-on-sunda​y-a/%3famp-content=amp

Eh, others say it's 2500 acres, not 20K.

If it actually burnt 30 square miles in under 12 hours...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Well that's one way to get rid of houses with carpeted bathrooms.  Wait,...Lind, not Lynnwood.

Joking aside, I hope the get it under control quick.  With the heat and dry tinder, it could get real bad, real fast.


Oh, it already is. If you recall, the fire that wiped out Malden and Pine City last year was pretty damn bad, too. Those folks are *still* fighting with the government to get their insurance funds so they can rebuild.

This is pretty much in the same area, with the added bonus of a solar-power generating facility nearby. Lind stands to lose a lot more than just a few crops.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And then the wildfires started
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/to be fair, Lind is closer to Ritzville, than it is to Rosalia
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
waldinadotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know a guy who's family farm is near Lind. I hope it's ok. The infrastructure they're talking about includes some very expensive irrigation equipment.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crud.  This usually doesn't start around here until August.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Well that's one way to get rid of houses with carpeted bathrooms.  Wait,...Lind, not Lynnwood.

Joking aside, I hope the get it under control quick.  With the heat and dry tinder, it could get real bad, real fast.


Luckily there's not a lot of wind right now. I think that's the only thing keeping the whole state from igniting.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is going to be a really bad fire season on the west coast.
If your personal circumstances permit, please considering donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That'll teach them not to rake their bush.

Now its on fire.

Hope youre happy.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My God. Will I have to settle for Cadbury now?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.