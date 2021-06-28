 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Rome's Colosseum opens basement to public. Alamo shakes its tiny fist   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Roman Empire, Vespasian, Gladiator, Titus, Colosseum, Domitian, Italy, Rome  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 9:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't want to know what's down there.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It smells like balls down here!"
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the basement structurally sound and not have any standing water?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you not entertained?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when Comet Ping Pong opens theirs.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to bring back chariots.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joey, do you wanna see where they filmed movies about gladiators?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it is the pits.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rome's Colosseum opens its underground for the first time in its history

Really? First time in its entire history? Wow that is interesting.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about you guys, but I am Not Entertained
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have fond memories of being ripped off at the Colosseum on the first day of my high school trip to Rome. I got a shiatty booklet or something and spent the rest of the trip pretending that I just didn't want to buy any souvenirs.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadows and dust.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be awesome to see in person.  I believe there are historical accounts that the naval games included actual sharks.  How bad ass were the Romans that they could capture sharks and hold them on sight for a spectacle?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozzy Osborne seen heading to Italy.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a girl who opened her basement to the public.
Subby's Mom, I believe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: Is the basement structurally sound and not have any standing water?


It was many years ago but I think I remember the tour guide pointing out the two thousand year old (give or take a couple of centuries) open sewer running through the bottom.
So I don't know what they did with that.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Funk Brothers: Is the basement structurally sound and not have any standing water?

It was many years ago but I think I remember the tour guide pointing out the two thousand year old (give or take a couple of centuries) open sewer running through the bottom.
So I don't know what they did with that.


I was worried we were going to have another Surfside on our hands...
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we walk through side by side or do they force you into a SINGLE COLUMN!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*buys airfare to Rome*
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Rome's Colosseum opens its underground for the first time in its history

Really? First time in its entire history? Wow that is interesting.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

That's some weird, wild stuff. I did not know that.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yo Mama so fat she looks like the Roman Colosseum when she "opens her basement to the public".
 
DrWhy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Is the basement structurally sound and not have any standing water?


No, all the water is lying down.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I knew a girl who opened her basement to the public.
Subby's Mom, I believe.


/Shakes tiny fist!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm loving all the sub referencing going on tonight on Fark. Thank you all for being entertaining.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they cleaned it up, i remember a lot more blood...


/my kids think i am old, go figure !
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.