(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man fights off rabid bobcat by twisting its paw, manages to escape without having to resort to nipple twisting or giving it a swirlie   (kiro7.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing he got his shots or rabies would have done him in.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before xkcd...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wish I had a bobcat's paw
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a less awkward headline than if he had to beat off a cougar.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Purple nurples.....no joking matter
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's a less awkward headline than if he had to beat off a cougar.


On the other hand, there are fewer statements that'll immediately grant incel cred quite like "A bobcat attacked me in my carport, and so I put him in a wrist lock until he submitted and ran off like a puss. I mean, sure, it hurt, but the rabies shots were probably worse."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
59 and multiple heart attacks?  Just outrun the Bobcat.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I wish I had a bobcat's paw


That would make it super hard to hold a fork.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why "incel cred?' Because when I say that statement out loud, I keep seeing this person saying it:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bobcats may be smaller, but Cougars are easier to lick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Why "incel cred?' Because when I say that statement out loud, I keep seeing this person saying it:
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


My mom died so my dad bought me a hamster and I named it "Mom" and it died.

(Or something like that)
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.


OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bobcat Goldthwart.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I wish I had a bobcat's paw


I've heard it's like a monkey's paw, but every wish somehow involves you getting a crappy old Mercury.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: whyRpeoplesostupid: I wish I had a bobcat's paw

I've heard it's like a monkey's paw, but every wish somehow involves you getting a crappy old Mercury.
[Fark user image image 425x320]


Maroon and orange - that's a pussy magnet right there.
 
quiotu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.

OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.


Also, it likely has rabies, which is pretty common with bobcats. They don't run off like most typical wild animals or cats, they will actively chase you down because they are fark crazy.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He then stuffed it in a box and sold it on ebay
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.

OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.


Even going beyond that point, most people, if attacked by a bobcat, wouldn't be really looking to actually fight back; they're just trying to not get hurt.  Sure, it would be easy to kill the attacking bobcat, but they're not easy pushovers; you're going to get scratched and bitten at least a bit.

But it really comes down to, most humans don't have a strong actively-defensive instinct against other animals.The strongest urge is to run from danger, and you're not outrunning a bobcat.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.


This was outside my work in 2018. It was rabid and had already bitten a number of people locally. VT Fish and Game put it down in our parking lot. Big enough for me not to fark with it if I didn't have to.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wxboy: noitsnot: noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.

OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.

Even going beyond that point, most people, if attacked by a bobcat, wouldn't be really looking to actually fight back; they're just trying to not get hurt.  Sure, it would be easy to kill the attacking bobcat, but they're not easy pushovers; you're going to get scratched and bitten at least a bit.

But it really comes down to, most humans don't have a strong actively-defensive instinct against other animals.The strongest urge is to run from danger, and you're not outrunning a bobcat.


I may not have the stamina to outrun a skid steer but at least I can go up stairs.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"He saw his chickens running from his car..."

Say what now??
 
Dwedit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would not buy again.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sources say they were initially confused when wildlife authorities found the Bobcat hanging from a locker by it's own underwear, but they inflicted a second devastating atomic wedgie 'just to make sure' (sic).
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one is probably closer to the 40 lb range. I keep catching him on camera at the ranch. This was last week/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: noitsnot: noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.

OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.

Even going beyond that point, most people, if attacked by a bobcat, wouldn't be really looking to actually fight back; they're just trying to not get hurt.  Sure, it would be easy to kill the attacking bobcat, but they're not easy pushovers; you're going to get scratched and bitten at least a bit.

But it really comes down to, most humans don't have a strong actively-defensive instinct against other animals.The strongest urge is to run from danger, and you're not outrunning a bobcat.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe you couldn't outrun it, but I bet you could stairs faster.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To escape a cougar, you twist her nipples.

/though be careful...some of them rather like that
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: noitsnot: noitsnot: I would wonder how a bobcat could be considered  such a threat, but I guess the guy could be a midget.  The article doesn't say, and best not to make any assumptions.

OK, after reading the wiki I'll walk back a bit.  Apparently there's a wide variation in size depending on region, and out here I've only even seen the little ones.  Wiki says they range from 15 to 40 pounds.  The 15 lbs ones are cute (from behind a fence anyway) - but a 40 pound one, that would be bad.

Even going beyond that point, most people, if attacked by a bobcat, wouldn't be really looking to actually fight back; they're just trying to not get hurt.  Sure, it would be easy to kill the attacking bobcat, but they're not easy pushovers; you're going to get scratched and bitten at least a bit.

But it really comes down to, most humans don't have a strong actively-defensive instinct against other animals.The strongest urge is to run from danger, and you're not outrunning a bobcat.


Or out jumping, a bobcat can jump 12 feet.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He could have shot it's paw, but then it would have to come back for revenge and shoot him.

/for the old-timers
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cautionflag: [Fark user image image 850x817]

This is one is probably closer to the 40 lb range. I keep catching him on camera at the ranch. This was last week/


Nice picture.
Just make sure you aren't being watched by IT.
 
