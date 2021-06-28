 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman who died in balloon crash was on 'bucket list' ride. See, this is why my bucket list only has things like 'drink as much bourbon as possible' on it   (kiro7.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've detected a flaw in your reasoning subby.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woman who died in balloon crash was on 'bucket list' ride.

Perfect, as long as it was last on her list.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The staff at Georgia O'Keefe chipped in funds to purchase a balloon ride for Susan and three guests as a farewell gift," Elder said. "It was their way of showing Susan how much they love and appreciated her."

Yikes. I don't even have a snarky comment for that one.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm confident way more people die from alcohol than hot air balloon accidents in any given year, subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was she dying?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have no interest in uncontrolled flight.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Was she dying?


Technically we all are...all the time.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least she died doing what she loved, screaming while she plummeted to the ground in a basket.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Kick the bucket' list.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woman who died in balloon crash was on 'bucket list' ride. See, this is why my bucket list only has things like 'drink as much bourbon as possible' on it

Everyday goals don't count as a 'bucket list"
 
