(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Paul Bunyan Day, so let's all take a moment to consider proper foot care and preventing toe injuries and pain   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
8
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
somehow I can't help but think subby's pun was not oxidental.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: somehow I can't help but think subby's pun was not oxidental.


No, but its toeing the line.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't 115° I'd go axe throwing in honor of Paul Bunyan day.  Tho I don't actually give a shiat about Paul Bunyan.  I just like throwing axes at stuff.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Bunyan or are you just glad to see me?....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've been through Bemidji so I'm getting a kick.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Incidentally, take a look at the pan out of my profile pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
