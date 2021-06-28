 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Family Guy goes grimdark: Pawtucket Police Officer placed on leave after shooting an 18-year old in a pizzeria parking lot, after tailing the teen to the restaurant, cutting him off with his personal vehicle and drawing his weapon..while OFF DUTY   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Fail, Rhode Island, Police, Automobile, Truck, Police officer, Providence, Rhode Island, teenage driver, black Audi sedan  
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is he not in jai--?

Oh, a COP you say? Nevermind, carry on...
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking fark?

I seriously wish we knew why the cop did all this in the first place, but given that he was off duty, shot a car filled with kids, then smoked a cigarette after shooting them without offering help...Yeah, I don't care 'why' he did this. Fark him.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open season on black men and boys, they are covered under their "liberal hunting license" I believe, in most states.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: The farking fark?

I seriously wish we knew why the cop did all this in the first place, but given that he was off duty, shot a car filled with kids, then smoked a cigarette after shooting them without offering help...Yeah, I don't care 'why' he did this. Fark him.


People hate the word, but it's called "racism", you're welcome.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a road rage incident to me.  Cop wasted no time getting out of his pickup, drawing his weapon, and aiming it right at the car, then chasing after the car with his weapon drawn and ultimately shooting at the car three times, hitting the driver once.  Then he apparently lights a smoke, offers no help, and goes back to his truck.  He didn't call in a report, call for backup, or anything.  That kinda tells me this was not a legal matter, but a personal one.  The Audi probably cut him off further up the road, or wasn't driving fast enough for his liking perhaps, and he Officer Shooty got pissed.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Officer Shooty should never own a weapon again.

Sadly,...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.


Yeah, when I lived there I never really ventured off Newport Ave. too many sketchy areas. (lived near Slater park so almost in EP)

Psychopusher: Looks like a road rage incident to me.


This would not surprise me one little bit. Driving there is Not Fun.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drug test the cop. Also test for abnormal levels of steroids.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.


Why? Serious question. I know nothing about Rhode Island or its ways. What's up with Pawtucket?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: NewportBarGuy: Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.

Why? Serious question. I know nothing about Rhode Island or its ways. What's up with Pawtucket?


It's a very poor part of RI... them and Central Falls are kinda tied, but when your town is nicknamed "The Bucket" it's usually not going to bode well.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Looks like a road rage incident to me.  Cop wasted no time getting out of his pickup, drawing his weapon, and aiming it right at the car, then chasing after the car with his weapon drawn and ultimately shooting at the car three times, hitting the driver once.  Then he apparently lights a smoke, offers no help, and goes back to his truck.  He didn't call in a report, call for backup, or anything.  That kinda tells me this was not a legal matter, but a personal one.  The Audi probably cut him off further up the road, or wasn't driving fast enough for his liking perhaps, and he Officer Shooty got pissed.


Or loud "jungle" music, ask Clayton Bigsby, they hate that shiat.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychopusher: Looks like a road rage incident to me.  Cop wasted no time getting out of his pickup, drawing his weapon, and aiming it right at the car, then chasing after the car with his weapon drawn and ultimately shooting at the car three times, hitting the driver once.  Then he apparently lights a smoke, offers no help, and goes back to his truck.  He didn't call in a report, call for backup, or anything.  That kinda tells me this was not a legal matter, but a personal one.  The Audi probably cut him off further up the road, or wasn't driving fast enough for his liking perhaps, and he Officer Shooty got pissed.

Or loud "jungle" music, ask Clayton Bigsby, they hate that shiat.


It wouldn't even remotely surprise me, though that's a bit of an extreme response to loud "those people" music even for a northern redneck cop.  I feel like there still has to be more to it, even if it's just bullshiat he perceived to be wrong.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Looks like a road rage incident to me.  Cop wasted no time getting out of his pickup, drawing his weapon, and aiming it right at the car, then chasing after the car with his weapon drawn and ultimately shooting at the car three times, hitting the driver once.  Then he apparently lights a smoke, offers no help, and goes back to his truck.  He didn't call in a report, call for backup, or anything.  That kinda tells me this was not a legal matter, but a personal one.  The Audi probably cut him off further up the road, or wasn't driving fast enough for his liking perhaps, and he Officer Shooty got pissed.


That passes for stand your ground in Florida. I'd say ask Trayvon Martin, but you know...
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"No charges have been filed, but Howe said the black Audi was impounded by law enforcement."
Explain this to me. The kids did nothing wrong...so the cops stole their car.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was a straight up attempted murder.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thus the repeated and unnecessary description of a black Audi and a white pickup.  Dogwhistle?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nina9: "No charges have been filed, but Howe said the black Audi was impounded by law enforcement."
Explain this to me. The kids did nothing wrong...so the cops stole their car.


Even bad jokes have a punch line.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...and what of the bucket?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pineapple involved?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Scumbags are everywhere
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hubris Boy: NewportBarGuy: Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.

Why? Serious question. I know nothing about Rhode Island or its ways. What's up with Pawtucket?

It's a very poor part of RI... them and Central Falls are kinda tied, but when your town is nicknamed "The Bucket" it's usually not going to bode well.


Shrug. I lived in Pawtucket for a few years and really enjoyed it. It was poor, but my neighbors were awesome and really welcoming. I moved there from out of state and had no real knowledge of the area prior to the move.
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When all you are is a hammer gun, everything looks like a nail good target to get shot.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops are poorly trained, hotheaded racists that believe their authority is divinely bestowed and will not hesitate to open fire without the slightest bit of worry about consequences? In AMERICA? Get the fark outta here.  No way.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cop must've not seen his favorite at the Foxy Lady.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
... I reiterate how remarkably restrained the American people are, that these stories are so commonplace and yet police officers are not being lured out to be hunted down and slaughtered like rabid dogs.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Pineapple involved?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nina9: "No charges have been filed, but Howe said the black Audi was impounded by law enforcement."
Explain this to me. The kids did nothing wrong...so the cops stole their car.


The car is now evidence in a criminal investigation.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... I reiterate how remarkably restrained the American people are, that these stories are so commonplace and yet police officers are not being lured out to be hunted down and slaughtered like rabid dogs.


Not yet, anyway.  Time will tell how much regular folks will take.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The farking fark?

I seriously wish we knew why the cop did all this in the first place, but given that he was off duty, shot a car filled with kids, then smoked a cigarette after shooting them without offering help...Yeah, I don't care 'why' he did this. Fark him.


Time for another piggy to get Chauvined. Maybe we can make that the theme of the summer: cops finally getting what they've got coming.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: Porous Horace: Pineapple involved?

[Fark user image image 425x282]


Hmmm


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love how they impounded the victim's car.

That's the icing on the f*ck cake right there.  :-/
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: [mercurynews.com image 306x512]


Hero.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The farking fark?

I seriously wish we knew why the cop did all this in the first place, but given that he was off duty, shot a car filled with kids, then smoked a cigarette after shooting them without offering help...Yeah, I don't care 'why' he did this. Fark him.


That was another cop who showed up to help cover up the attempted kidnaping/murder
 
king of vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Out national anthem needs to be revised and the "home of the free" part removed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To save time, I'm just going to presume that anything that the cop says at this point is a farking lie.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: [mercurynews.com image 306x512]


He looks too old to be a teenager.  That, and it takes at least 4 years as an officer to make lieutenant, so he must be at least 25 or 26.

Or is this the cop?  Doesn't look like him...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a sane world that cop would be fired, jailed, and upon release, banned from ever owning a firearm or being a police officer again.

In our world? The victim's are in danger of being harassed right out of town by the boys in blue.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
JFC. They refuse to clean up their own ranks, so we get more of this. Can't understand why your reputation as a profession is in the toilet, at least among those who aren't 100% pro-authoritarianism.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In a sane world that cop would be fired, jailed, and upon release, banned from ever owning a firearm or being a police officer again.

In our world? The victim's are in danger of being harassed right out of town by the boys in blue.


Absolutely. I'm sure they will show up at a family members house or something, to really drive the point home.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: Out national anthem needs to be revised and the "home of the free" part removed.


<double checks lyrics>

I think they already removed that.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*cking piece of sh*t pigs.

#ACAB.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hubris Boy: NewportBarGuy: Even as a white guy, I really try to never have a reason to drive near or around Pawtucket.

Why? Serious question. I know nothing about Rhode Island or its ways. What's up with Pawtucket?

It's a very poor part of RI... them and Central Falls are kinda tied, but when your town is nicknamed "The Bucket" it's usually not going to bode well.


It's pronounced "bouquet"!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
black Audi sedan occupied by a driver and two passengers on Route 95."


Shoot!!!!!!
 
