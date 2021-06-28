 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Psychic elephant predicts German win at Euro 2020, demonstrating how a large medium can think small   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duh, 2020 was last year.
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do you call a psychic little person on the run from the law?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A small medium at large!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It would be fun to watch elephant soccer. Only the goalkeeper can use his trunk, though....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember a zoo octopus named Paul who successfully predicted a perfect NCAA bracket or something similarly unbelievable?
 
Dansker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous. I'll wait to hear from the clairvoyant chicken, thank you very much!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: Does anyone remember a zoo octopus named Paul who successfully predicted a perfect NCAA bracket or something similarly unbelievable?


The iron rule is those always right prediction animals you never heard of immediately start to be wrong because they aren't predicting sports but just putting doo hickeys the keepers gave them into a bowl
 
