(SFGate)   Man calls to ask why he wasn't arrested, promptly gets arrested. Meth was a factor   (sfgate.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mission accomplished
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's meth'd up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hello? Yes, hello, thank you for taking my call. I'd like to know why I didn't win the Powerball."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Hello? Yes, hello, thank you for taking my call. I'd like to know why I didn't win the Powerball."


Math was a factor.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay, that's either really good or really bad meth.

The 62-year-old man called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday to ask why he hadn't been arrested after deputies raided his house the previous day...The man also told a dispatcher 10 young men were following him. Nobody had raided the man's house or was planning to arrest him, Reynolds said...The man allegedly told the deputy he had used methamphetamine a day and a half before and was still high. He did poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Also, anyone using meth at age 62 should be in jail or in the psych ward. He can't possibly have any brains left worth mentioning.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No surprise here.  Campbell County is full of Methodists.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Also, anyone using meth at age 62 should be in jail or in the psych ward. He can't possibly have any brains left worth mentioning


Maybe he started using late in life?

I know a couple of tweekers around that age, and they're crazy as fark.

Thin though.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The ITF was after him, invisible task force.
 
