(Al Jazeera)   Ukraine, US launch Black Sea drills despite Russian protests, proving again how no one likes offshore drilling   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Russia's account, Black Sea, United States, Romania, southern Ukraine  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only they had a carrier in the area to stave off this naked aggression in response to their 'hiring mercenaries to support the interests of the Free Ukrainian people.' Man it must suck when the folks you are trying to bully get proper air support and fire support...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Will we be playing Pavarotti?
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hope they bring back perogies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russians are the worst white people.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Will we be playing Pavarotti?


I'm pretty sure it was Pachacuti
 
